DED Announces Additional $836,000 of Community Development Block Grants to Three Communities

Today, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced $836,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to three communities through the 2024 Planning and Public Works opportunities. These awards supplement DED’s November 8, 2024 announcement of more than $8.3 million in CDBG awards.

The CDBG program provides funds to help communities plan and implement projects that enhance public health and safety, economic well-being, local vitality, and quality of life. The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). DED administers the CDBG program on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities. The entitlement communities of Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue, and Grand Island administer the CDBG program in their own areas.

Each of the funded communities outlined a sound plan for their community development project, demonstrating collaboration and support from local businesses and residents. Brief community project descriptions are listed below.

2024 CDBG Planning Program Awardee

Long Pine ($53,000) to create a comprehensive plan.

2024 CDBG Public Works Program Awardees

Edison ($480,000) to construct a new back-up well.

Sprague ($303,000) for construction of a new well and well building.

For additional information about funding opportunities available to Nebraska communities under the CDBG program, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/cdbg, or contact Nicole Bartels at nicole.bartels@nebraska.gov.