Armstrong, Strinden outline expectations, priorities in first meeting with Cabinet leaders

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong and Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden today held their first meeting with the full Governor’s Cabinet, welcoming the agency heads as key leaders in the administration.

Armstrong, who took office Sunday, emphasized focusing on the core functions of government, improving services and being responsive to constituents. He also outlined the administration’s priorities, including property tax reform and relief, workforce and behavioral health. Armstrong’s revised executive budget for 2025-27 will be released to the Legislature in mid-January.

“The citizens of North Dakota have given us a tremendous opportunity to make a positive difference in their lives for the next four years, and the most important step in that process is having a Cabinet full of talented, dedicated, smart people who are here for all the right reasons,” Armstrong said.

The Cabinet members are: