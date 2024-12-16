Armstrong, Strinden outline expectations, priorities in first meeting with Cabinet leaders
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong and Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden today held their first meeting with the full Governor’s Cabinet, welcoming the agency heads as key leaders in the administration.
Armstrong, who took office Sunday, emphasized focusing on the core functions of government, improving services and being responsive to constituents. He also outlined the administration’s priorities, including property tax reform and relief, workforce and behavioral health. Armstrong’s revised executive budget for 2025-27 will be released to the Legislature in mid-January.
“The citizens of North Dakota have given us a tremendous opportunity to make a positive difference in their lives for the next four years, and the most important step in that process is having a Cabinet full of talented, dedicated, smart people who are here for all the right reasons,” Armstrong said.
The Cabinet members are:
- Joe Morrissette, director of the Office of Management and Budget
- Chris Schilken, commissioner of the Department of Commerce
- Corey Mock, chief information officer of North Dakota Information Technology
- Brig. Gen. Mitchell Johnson, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard
- Col. Daniel Haugen, superintendent of the North Dakota Highway Patrol
- Ron Henke, director of the Department of Transportation
- Pat Bertagnolli, executive director at Job Service North Dakota
- Dave Glatt, director of the Department of Environmental Quality
- Art Thompson, director of Workforce Safety & Insurance
- Colby Braun, director of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
- Jeb Williams, director of the Game and Fish Department
- Cody Schulz, director of the Parks and Recreation Department
- Lise Kruse, commissioner of the Department of Financial Institutions
- Brad Hawk, executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission
- Andrea Travnicek, director of the Department of Water Resources
- Tim Karsky, commissioner of the Securities Department
- Dirk Wilke, interim commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services
- Reice Haase, interim commissioner of the Department of Labor and Human Rights.
