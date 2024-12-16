Health Department Announcing Leadership Update

December 16, 2024

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing a leadership update for the agency.

WDH Director Stefan Johansson is naming Ragen Latham as interim senior administrator for the Behavioral Health Division following the departure of Matt Petry for a different state government position. Petry has been with WDH since 2020.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Ragen’s dedication and talent in place to fill this role while we undergo a search for a permanent senior administrator for this important division,” Johansson said.

Latham is currently operations and projects administrator with the Behavioral Health Division. She has been with WDH since 2007, starting as a developmental disabilities waiver specialist.

“We’ve changed how we deliver mental health and substance use services in Wyoming’s communities and opened newly built and remodeled facilities over the last few years in Evanston and Lander,” Johansson said. “These have been significant accomplishments and I thank Matt for his contributions. I am confident we can keep improving how we help Wyoming residents who are often facing the most vulnerable times of their lives.”

The Behavioral Health Division includes Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment Services, the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston and the Early Intervention and Education Program.