Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates & Consumer Defense Law Group Secure Yet Another Surplus Trustee Sale Reversal!

JURUPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jurupa Valley, CA – When Ana Henriquez of Jurupa Valley, California, received the devastating news that her home had been sold at a Trustee Sale to a third-party highest bidder for $330,000—creating $100,000 in surplus funds—she was being told that her only option was to recover the surplus money. Like many distressed homeowners, she was inundated with offers from companies and individuals offering to assist her with surplus fund retrieval. But instead of settling for partial relief, Ana found her lifeline through the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, the financial literacy division of the faith-based nonprofit Serve All Help All (SAHA).Recognizing the urgency of her situation, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates acted swiftly. They explained the rare and complex nature of a SURPLUS TRUSTEE SALE REVERSAL , especially because the property is sold to an innocent third-party bidder at a price significantly higher than what was owed. Despite the challenges, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates developed a multifaceted strategy, ensuring Ana had a plan not only to retrieve her funds to either safely rehouse her family using those funds as a down payment but also to pursue the return of her home from eighter the lender or the 3rd party purchaser.The nonprofit organization immediately referred Ana to the Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG), a seasoned real estate litigation law firm led by Attorney Anthony Cara. CDLG quickly filed Civil Case #CVRI2405574 in the Superior Court of Riverside County. Working on a contingency basis—requiring no upfront out-of-pocket costs from Ana—CDLG leveraged its extensive experience to achieve what many deemed impossible.Not only did Ana learn her Trustee Sale was reversed, but the property was also returned to Ana Henriquez, and on 11/25/2024 CDLG secured her a sustainable loan modification . Ana expressed her gratitude, stating, “I thought my family would be homeless. But with the help of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and Consumer Defense Law Group, I not only got my home back but a payment plan I can afford. I am ecstatic!”This remarkable outcome is not an isolated success. Over the past decade, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, in collaboration with its 3rd party alliances that include Private Investors, Real Estate Brokers, Direct Mortgage Lenders and several highly skilled law firms like Consumer Defense Law Group, has achieved many Trustee Sale reversals, with a good percentage of those cases involving properties sold to third-party bidders for much more than what was owed — Surplus Trustee Sale Reversal cases previously deemed "impossible" to resolve.The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates continues to demonstrate its commitment to homeowners facing foreclosure by providing innovative strategies and connecting clients with experienced legal and financial professionals.For homeowners in distress or for more information about Trustee Sale Reversals, visit Trusteesalereversals.org or call the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates toll-free at 1 (855) NACA-HELP.________________________________________About Serve All Help All (SAHA):Founded in 2007, Serve All Help All (SAHA) is a faith-based nonprofit corporation focused on homeownership retention and affordable housing. Its financial literacy division, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, provides free assistance to homeowners in need, helping an average of 100 families each month avoid foreclosure through basic and advanced loss mitigation strategies.

