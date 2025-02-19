Consumer Defense Law Group Circumvents Foreclosing Servicer, Gets Loan Modification from Investor for Tarzana Homeowner

TARZANA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than two decades of homeownership, Mary Grant faced the devastating reality of losing her family home to foreclosure. Thanks to the swift legal action of Consumer Defense Law Group, led by Managing Attorney Tony Cara, she secured a loan modification in February 2025, saving her home and ensuring financial stability.Grant purchased her home in December 2000, building cherished memories with her family. However, financial hardship led to a Notice of Default (NOD) on November 29, 2011. Despite efforts to resolve the issue, foreclosure loomed for over a decade. The crisis peaked when a final Notice of Sale was recorded on March 12, 2024, scheduling her home for auction on April 2, 2024.In mid-March 2024, seeking a solution, Grant turned to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a homeowner advocacy organization. After reviewing her case, the Nonprofit Clinic identified that her loan was investor-owned rather than servicer-owned, which should have qualified her for earlier assistance that had previously been denied.The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates submitted a complete Package to the Loan Servicer within days of Mary contacting the Nonprofit Clinic. Confirming that the Loan Servicer received a full package, the Nonprofit Clinic formally requested a postponement of the April 2nd 2024 Trustee Sale citing California State Homeowner Bill of Rights requirements to have a complete package more than 5 days prior to Sale Date, they were at 12 days. The review was denied by the Loan Servicer citing their Investor requirements are 37 days before a sale date for a review, which according to the Clinic Spokesperson is not at all uncommon on Investor-Owned Loans.Recognizing her options, the Nonprofit Clinic provided Mary on-site access to resources, including a private investor for a potential business-purpose loan to bring her loan current, a Realtor to explore salvaging her equity or executing a ‘Family Gift of Equity Sale’ instead of foreclosure, a bankruptcy attorney, and a foreclosure defense lawyer. However, due to documented State Homeowner Bill of Rights protection violations and the challenges of dealing with an investor-owned loan, the Nonprofit clinic recommended legal action and referred Grant to Consumer Defense Law Group.Under the leadership of Tony Cara, Consumer Defense Law Group immediately filed a lawsuit against the investor (Case #24-VECV-01665), seeking a restraining order to halt the 4/02/2024 Trustee Sale Date. Since the loan servicer was confirmed to be uncooperative, the firm’s strategy was to bypass them altogether by directly involving the loan’s owner in civil court proceedings, ensuring negotiations could proceed without interference.Unlike servicer-owned loans, where the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates speak directly to and negotiate with the decision-maker, investor-owned loans require legal court intervention to force communication with the true owner of the loan. In most cases, this may be the most effective way to ensure direct court monitored settlement discussions to secure a fair resolution for the homeowner.After months of litigation, Mary Grant was finally approved for a long-awaited loan modification from the Owner of her Loan that their Servicing agent previously declined for years.in February of 2025 a Rescission of her default was recorded, restructuring her mortgage into manageable terms. This outcome not only prevented foreclosure but allowed her to stay in her home without financial uncertainty.“Our mission is to fight for homeowners who are often up against powerful financial institutions and investors,” said Tony Cara, Managing Attorney at Consumer Defense Law Group. “Mary Grant’s case proves how the right legal strategy can turn a foreclosure crisis into a win for the homeowner. Every homeowner deserves a fighting chance, and we’re proud to have helped Mary secure hers.”For homeowners facing foreclosure, this case highlights the importance of strategic legal action and the necessity of direct strategic negotiations with loan owners—a step that often requires court intervention when dealing with investor-owned loans.To seek help avoiding Foreclosure or affordable Housing, contact The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates at www.NACAlaw.Org or call 1(855) NACA-HELP

