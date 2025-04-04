Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates saves PA Homeowner from a Foreclosure Trustee Sale with No Fee Assistance

GREENCASTLE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After enduring heartbreaking loss and financial hardship, Tami Maple of Greencastle, PA, has successfully saved her home from foreclosure—thanks to the assistance of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates.Tami’s challenges began in 2022 when she tragically lost her husband. As she was grieving, she faced another devastating blow: the looming loss of her home. By November 2023, she had received a notice of sale, marking a critical point in her financial struggles. Desperate to protect her home, she sought legal representation, spending many thousands of dollars on an attorney. Despite her efforts, she still found herself at risk of foreclosure.With time running out and resources depleted, Tami turned to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates in a last attempt to save her home. Unlike the costly legal assistance she had previously relied on, the nonprofit provided its services completely free of charge. Their agreement was simple and fair. We help you avoid Foreclosure now; on your next Mortgage Refinance and or Real Estate Transaction you allow one of our Alliances First opportunity to help you in the Future. Tami agreed!In July 2024, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates engaged with her mortgage company, advocating on her behalf to secure a resolution that would allow her to keep her home. After months of negotiations and persistent efforts, the nonprofit achieved what seemed impossible: a loan modification that not only prevented the foreclosure but also secured a more affordable monthly payment for Tami. By March 2025, her modified loan was finalized, giving her much-needed financial relief and the ability to move forward without the fear of losing her home.“This has been one of the hardest times of my life,” said Tami. “Losing my husband was already unbearable, and then the thought of losing our home we built together made it even worse. I was hopeless until I found the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. They truly saved me, and they did it without charging me anything. I can’t thank them enough.”Tami’s story is a testament to the importance of the right nonprofit advocacy in Servicer Owned Loan foreclosure prevention . Many struggling homeowners, like her, fall victim to high-cost legal as well as not-so legal services that fail to deliver results. The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates continues to offer no-out-of-pocket-cost assistance to homeowners in crisis, ensuring they have access to real solutions without the burden of excessive fees.For homeowners facing foreclosure, Tami’s journey serves as a reminder that help is available—and that it is possible to overcome even the most difficult circumstances.For more information about the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and how they assist homeowners in distress, visit

