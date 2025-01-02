Stabil FIT Life Honored in 2024 Best of Georgia Awards: A Testament to Personalized Fitness and Community Impact

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stabil FIT Life, a personal training and nutrition studio led by the dynamic husband-and-wife team Josh and Ki Ortiz, has received an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Best of Georgia Awards. This recognition speaks volumes about the studio’s dedication to individualized fitness and the unwavering support of its community, who voted them into the spotlight at Gbj.com.Founded with the mission to make fitness an empowering journey, Stabil FIT Life is a space where “Your Goals Are Non-Negotiable.” This is more than just a slogan—it’s the philosophy driving every training session. Josh, a Show Up Fitness Master Instructor, and Ki, a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, are dedicated to tailoring each plan to the individual. Whether it’s shedding pounds, building strength, or enhancing mobility, Stabil FIT Life crafts unique fitness journeys for every client.“We’re committed to helping people live healthier, happier lives by starting with their unique goals and needs,” says Josh. “Fitness isn’t one-size-fits-all, and we work to create a Stabil FIT Life that’s uniquely theirs.” In partnership with dietitians, physical therapists, and physicians, Josh and Ki take a holistic approach to fitness, even collaborating with clients’ existing healthcare teams to ensure comprehensive, supportive care.Every new client begins their Stabil FIT journey with an in-depth assessment, including a Physical Activity Readiness Questionnaire and strength measurements. This crucial first step sets a personalized baseline, helping Josh and Ki map out an ideal path toward their clients’ fitness goals. Ki explains, “The assessment is more than a starting point; it’s the foundation for a fitness journey that integrates nutrition, lifestyle, and long-term wellness.”Stabil FIT Life offers private 1-on-1 training, semi-private small group sessions, and online or hybrid training options, ensuring accessibility for everyone, regardless of schedule or location. Clients can choose from a variety of packages, whether they’re looking for a short-term push or a year-long transformation.This dedication to personalized wellness has earned Stabil FIT Life a place in the Best of Georgia Awards—a clear testament to Josh and Ki’s commitment to making fitness accessible, meaningful, and uniquely tailored for all who walk through their doors.

