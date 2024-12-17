BattleFin Acquires Exabel Alternative Data Platform & Raises $4 Million to Accelerate Global Leadership in Alt Data Intelligence

Led by AWC and Jefferies, with previous funding from the London Stock Exchange. Funding to power AI enhancements, platform innovation and worldwide expansion.

ROWAYTON, CT, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BattleFin Group, Inc., a market leader and pioneer in the alternative data discovery industry, today announced it has acquired Exabel, an alternative data analytics platform. The merged company has raised $4 million in investment funding led by AWC and Jefferies, in combination with a previous investment from the London Stock Exchange Group. Exabel has invested over $21 million dollars to build the most advanced buy-side alternative data platform in the industry. The acquisition solidifies BattleFin’s global leadership in both data discovery and data intelligence markets.

Exabel is a powerful end-to-end solution specifically designed to deliver insights from alternative data. Models and dashboards developed by Exabel’s team of data scientists can be combined with its catalog of 60+ pre-mapped datasets to provide value down to ticker level out of the box. Further flexibility in allowing users to bring their own data and build upon existing models empowers users to create their own unique proprietary insights. Exabel is set apart by this dual

ability to deliver immediate value while allowing more data-savvy users to truly dive deeper.

Exabel’s platform, data exploration, data mapping and artificial intelligence prowess are the most advanced in the alternative data industry, raising a new standard for data analytics and KPI prediction. The technology was built by the brightest minds in mathematics, data science and engineering, including Math Olympians, Informatics Olympians, as well as former employees at leading financial institutions like Blackrock and Goldman Sachs and established data vendors like Yipit and Similarweb.

Created in 2012, BattleFin has scaled its leadership in alternative data discovery by establishing partnerships with more than 800 alternative data companies, as well as 300 financial service and corporate business customers. BattleFin has aggregated a comprehensive catalog of 2,800+ datasets. The combined data intelligence power of BattleFin and Exabel is poised to create an unparalleled network effect slated to empower both data buyers and data providers worldwide. The platform does not have a revenue share and offers increased exposure to data providers on the platform. Many current data partners have found value using Exabel as a visualization and pre-sales tool. This combination makes BattleFin and Exabel the dominant alternative data platform for asset managers and corporate data users.

“BattleFin’s network of buy-side customer relationships and alternative data provider partners is unrivaled. Blending their brand and buy-side experience with our deep technology focus is what drew us together,” said Andreas Aglen, CEO of Exabel. “Together, we will concentrate on further innovating our technology for our customers and expanding into new markets. ”

“The incredible power of the Exabel platform is the best kept secret in the alternative data industry. Exabel allows buy-side investors to derive 5x-10x more value out of the datasets they already own,” said Tim Harrington, Founder and CEO of BattleFin. “If you're a fund looking to gain conviction in the positions you own or do deep investigative research on new ideas you need to trial the Exabel platform. It stands out as the best buy side platform on the market.”

“We are excited to be a part of this amazing combination which brings together discovery and analytics. We look forward to supporting and being part of their future growth,” said Stuart Brown, Group Head of Data and Feeds at London Stock Exchange.

“Exabel’s technology is already the best in the market. Combine that with BattleFin’s reach and deep industry expertise and you get a product and insights that will leapfrog the data intelligence industry forward,” said Arve Ree, CEO at AWC.

Looking Ahead

Exabel’s buy side platform will be available via distribution at BattleFin’s global events in Miami, Singapore, New York, London and Chicago. Data buyer attendees will be able to preview new additional features of the Exabel platform at the BattleFin Discovery Day Miami event taking place January 22-24, 2025. Data providers that are on the platform or are interested in joining the platform will be invited to BattleFin Miami on January 22nd for a Data Provider Partner Day.

For more information about BattleFin visit www.battlefin.com or contact info@battlefin.com. For more information about Exabel visit www.exabel.com/ or contact contact@exabel.com. Request a demo https://www.exabel.com/demo/.

