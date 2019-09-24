Alternative Data Meets Fundamentals and Reference Data as BattleFin Adds Refinitiv Data to Ensemble Data Terminal.

Thanks to this new partnership, Ensemble users can Source, Test, Evaluate and Purchase alternative data with sample fundamentals and reference data in one spot.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BattleFin, a global technology and events company focused on making alternative data available to investment firms and corporations, has completed the first stage of the recently announced partnership with Refinitiv, who is a global leader in the fundamentals and reference data space with a long-established reputation for quality data.

BattleFin and Refinitiv are both focused on helping the finance community more efficiently generate alpha. Combining Refinitiv’s fundamentals and reference data with BattleFin’s unbeatable and rapidly growing collection of alternative data sources creates a powerful ‘network effect,’ delivering the tools buy-side firms need to develop truly differentiated investment strategies.

Alternative data is quickly gaining traction in the financial and corporate world with new data sources like geolocation, satellite imagery, credit card, email receipt and many others coming to market everyday. Users have faced many pain points including ingesting and normalizing these datasets into an easy to use platform. With thousands of alternative data sources out there and little standardization, BattleFin set out to address these pain points by designing and creating the Ensemble platform. Investment firms have quickly found that although alternative data sources can give interesting insights on their own, it’s only when these datasets are combined with other datasets, and eventually with fundamentals and reference data, that they start generating real signal strength.

Ensemble is designed to alleviate many of the problems associated with the sourcing, legal, compliance categorization, tagging, combining, testing and purchasing of datasets. The platform allows alternative data to be integrated into customers’ workflows, which ultimately helps them identify correlations and causalities.

“This combination is a huge win for the investment industry. Refinitiv and BattleFin are squarely addressing customer needs and looking down the road to serve up what they will be wanting in the future,” said Austin Burkett, Head of Quant and Feeds at Refinitiv.

Data providers also benefit tremendously from the Ensemble platform’s “network effect”. Previously many of these datasets were tested in isolation and results may not have justified the high price points. Alternative datasets within Ensemble’s platform will also be mapped to Refinitiv’s entity and security identifiers, including PermID.

Data providers that join Ensemble also benefit from the “network effect” which leads to increased sales all around. This, along with shortened sales cycles, is one of the key benefits for data providers that join the Ensemble platform.

“The partnership with Refinitiv is an absolute game changer for our Ensemble platform. The resources and data being made available through the Ensemble platform is unmatched in the industry. Ensemble is truly the most powerful data terminal in the industry,” said Tim Harrington, BattleFin.

About BattleFin

BattleFin is an ecosystem focused on bringing alternative data to the world. We are made up of data hunters, data wranglers and alpha seekers. Our business has evolved from seeding systematic investment strategies and running data science competitions to include alternative data events and technology products. We are passionate about finding alpha by using alternative data. We are building the Discovery Day One-on-One meeting events globally to be the biggest events and most efficient way for data buyers to find the best data. Our buyside technology products like Ensemble© seek to bridge the gap between fundamental analysts and portfolio managers and data scientists.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community - driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime. For more information visit: www.refinitiv.com

