National Core Indicators (NCI) In-Person Survey Coming Soon!

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities is excited to announce the start of the National Core Indicators (NCI) In-Person Survey (IPS) for 2024-2025. This survey is a voluntary effort by our agency to measure and track our performance by asking adults aged 18+ who are receiving services to share information about their quality of life and how they feel about the services they receive.

This year we are surveying over 1,750 people across New York State. The NCI In-Person Survey is optional and will not impact the current services or supports a person receives from OPWDD.

By early January 2025, letters will be mailed to eligible participants letting them know they may be asked to participate in the survey. These participants include people with all types of developmental disabilities who live in different residential settings.

Vital Research is the contracted vendor who is doing interviews on behalf of OPWDD. Their interview team will begin contacting people in January 2025 to schedule a HIPAA-compliant Zoom interview.

For More Information, please: