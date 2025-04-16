New Guidance for the Management of Communicable Respiratory Viral...

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), in collaboration with the Department of Health, is pleased to provide updated guidance for the management of communicable respiratory viral illnesses in OPWDD certified settings.

Today’s two guidance documents replace the most recent Management of Communicable Respiratory Viral Infections, issued in February of 2024, which applied to all OPWDD settings. As COVID-19 has become increasingly manageable, we have seen the CDC adjust their guidance surrounding not just COVID-19 but all respiratory viral illnesses, such as the flu and RSV. We have further separated the guidance into (a) recommendations for healthcare settings (ICFs and specialty hospitals) and (b) recommendations for community-based settings, consistent with the CDC. For community-based settings, the mere exposure to a communicable respiratory virus will no longer necessitate the quarantine of a program participant, absent factors outlined and depending upon a program’s specific policies.

These new guidance documents are being implemented effective immediately and are available here: