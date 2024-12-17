SENTRIQS Bolsters Board of Directors with Post-quantum Cryptography Expert

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SENTRIQS, a leading provider of ultra-secure communication solutions, today announced the addition of Dr. Lubjana Beshaj to its distinguished cybersecurity board of directors. This appointment underscores SENTRIQS’ commitment to building a world-class team to guide the company’s strategic growth and innovation.Dr. Beshaj, a cyber fellow and associate professor the Army Cyber Institute at West Point, is a renowned cryptographer and cybersecurity expert specializing in Post-quantum Cryptography and Quantum Computing.“I am thrilled to join SENTRIQS, a leader in collaboration and cryptographic solutions, and excited to work with such an amazing team to contribute to this incredible mission” said Dr. Beshaj.Dr. Beshaj will join her fellow board members in providing strategic guidance to SENTRIQS on a range of issues, including product development, market expansion, and go-to-market strategies.“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Beshaj to our board of directors,” said Damien Fortune, CEO of SENTRIQS. “Her deep understanding and extensive experience with post-quantum cryptography will be invaluable as we continue to develop innovative solutions to address the evolving quantum threat landscape.”About SENTRIQSSENTRIQS is a leading provider of ultra-secure collaboration and cryptography solutions that help organizations protect their critical information from cyberattacks. The company’s solutions are based on the latest security protocols, and are designed to be easy to deploy and manage across modern mobility-centric workforces.

Security Without Compromise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.