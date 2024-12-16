Burr Oak Woods Nature Center to return to normal operations December 17

Body

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 17, after two weeks of closure due to a broken heating system.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has repaired the heating system and will welcome visitors back next week for regular operating hours, which are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

MDC apologizes for any inconvenience this extended closure may have caused. The comfort and safety of visitors to all MDC facilities are top priority.

All upcoming programs will go on as scheduled.

Contact Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center with inquiries by calling (816)228-3766 or sending an email to burr.oak@mdc.mo.gov.