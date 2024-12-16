Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions and Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2006229

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/11/24 at 1338 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Brook Rd, Bethel VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: William White

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: Bryttny White

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks received a call of a violation of an APO. Through investigation Troopers were able to determine a violation of the abuse order and conditions of release from a previous arrest had occurred. W. White was processed at the Royalton Barracks, Cited and released with conditions.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.