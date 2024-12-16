Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions and Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2006229
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/11/24 at 1338 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Brook Rd, Bethel VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: William White
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: Bryttny White
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks received a call of a violation of an APO. Through investigation Troopers were able to determine a violation of the abuse order and conditions of release from a previous arrest had occurred. W. White was processed at the Royalton Barracks, Cited and released with conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
