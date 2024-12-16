State Highway Patrol Holds Annual Awards Ceremony

The State Highway Patrol recognized extraordinary acts of bravery and public service during an awards ceremony held today at The Shepherd’s Church in Cary. Each of the recipients recognized exemplifies the true definition of being a public servant and reflect the Patrol’s core values of integrity, professionalism and loyalty.



Sgt. Marcus Bethea provided a welcome to distinguished guests and award recipients, while an invocation was administered by Patrol Chaplain Byron Murray. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr., served as guest speaker and provided remarks commending the award recipients on their positive impacts on our state. Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, served as the keynote speaker providing remarks in support of those receiving an award.

“I am proud to recognize these members for their devotion to our state demonstrated by their acts of bravery, valor and service in support of our life saving mission,” said Colonel Johnson. “Our members are what makes our agency a flagship law enforcement agency and time after time they show their willingness to go to great lengths for the communities they serve.”

A benediction to conclude the ceremony was provided by Pastor Matthew Cornett, who serves as the Patrol’s Chaplain Coordinator. A list identifying each award category and respective recipients can be found attached. Further details specific to a member’s award can be provided upon request. Images from today’s ceremony can be found on the State Highway Patrol Facebook page later today.

###

