QRS Music Technologies, Inc. To Preview The Trumpeter at the 2025 CES

QRS Trumpeter duets with QRS PNO4 Player Piano

A Self Playing Trumpet using its new EmbouchAir wind instrument driver technology.

We adapted our voicecoil tech, used on the PNO4 player piano systems, to control wave profiles for the Trumpeter. It's content is provided through our ever expanding music platform's Access Plans” — Thomas Dolan - President/CEO

SENECA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audiophiles rejoice! QRS will showcase the perfect blend of pure trumpet sound and acoustic piano using its innovative QRS Tech Platforms for content creation and delivery.The authenticity of the sound produced is unmatched by any speaker. Trumpet music files are created using AI, along with recordings and transcriptions, which are then incorporated into the PNOmation library for playback. By adding the QRS EmbouchAir mouthpiece technology, a standard trumpet is transformed into “The Trumpeter!”. This innovative product can be purchased alone as a mouthpiece driver for your personal trumpet, with a QRS-provided PNO4 Controller and B&S Trumpet, or as an add-on to an existing MIDI player piano.The initial release will focus on trumpet content, with plans to expand to other instruments. Song selections can easily be controlled through the PNO4 controller’s app. There are three configurations available -1. As an add-on to an existing PNO4 player piano system,2. As a player system upgrade, and3. As a stand-alone unit with a Speaker and PNO4 Controller.If you don’t own a trumpet, we will also offer “The Trumpeter” with a professional B&S trumpet, complete with a universal mounting bracket suitable for tripods or microphone stands.“Our voice-coil technology, created for use on our PNOmation player piano systems, is adapted to control the flow of air into the pipes of the trumpet,” said Thomas Dolan, President & CEO. “We drive little pockets of high-pressure air through the trumpet. The sound will make you melt.”“The Trumpeter is just one of the new use cases fed by our music platform and access plans. We have also introduced new access plan pricing. The new plans allow for a simple ‘all you can eat buffet’ of the QRS capabilities. We believe the more accessible pricing and ever-increasing use cases will continue to grow our Access Plan base and encourage existing customers to upgrade and join the next generation of music entertainment.”

