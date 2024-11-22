QRS Music Technologies, Inc. Debuts QRS PNOmation 4 (PNO4) Next Gen Tech for Acoustic Instrument Control and Playback

PNOmation 4's User Interface on slide out bracket QRSConnect.com Content & Performance Platforms Home Page on Mobile

QRS PNO4, combines cutting-edge hardware with AI for lifelike acoustic piano performances in a seamless content delivery platform.

QRS Music Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:qrsm)

live in home acoustic performances utilizing QRS PNOmation 4 and its content delivery platforms, set QRS Music Technologies up for its next generation growth and revenue." — Thomas Dolan

SENECA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- QRS Music Technologies, Inc. has revealed its next-generation player system, QRS PNO4 . The new system features powerful hardware that enables acoustic pianos to deliver precision performances, including full pedal positioning, key feedback control, and AI integration for legacy content and interactivity. PNO4 also offers improved integration with its content delivery platforms, including QRS Connect , QRSTV, QRSTracks , and QRSSessions.The QRS PNO4 introduces novel technology that is not present in other player systems and builds upon earlier patents. New Quad Core Processors enable superior playback and timing with QRS’s wide range of content. Full proportional control, and precise positioning of the mechanics combined with the use of AI driven content bring you into the performance.QRSSessions delivers live performances, QRSTV gives you full control of your piano from your smart TV. So live performances and simple playback control of your player can also be achieved without having to use your phone or tablet.“The latest tech developments and performance enhancements from PNO4 are sure to impress. As a major supplier of technology to the acoustic instrument market, we created PNO4 and its content platforms for customization,” said Thomas Dolan, President & CEO. “Plus, our use of AI enhances the performance and use cases of our content in ways that were not possible before. To complement these new use cases, we have also introduced new access plan pricing. The new plans allow for a simple ‘all you can eat buffet’ of the QRS capabilities. We believe that the more accessible pricing and ever-increasing feature sets will continue to grow our Access Plan base and encourage existing customers to upgrade and join the next generation of music entertainment."QRS Music Technologies, Inc. is a 124-year-old US-based company that specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing piano and keyboard-focused audio, digital, and multimedia products. The company also provides content delivery platforms, piano technologies, Story & Clark pianos, digital audio accessories, and musical content ranging from digital music to piano rolls. QRS is known for creating Pianomation, the first MIDI system to combine analog and digital technology to transform any piano into a reproducing player piano. Established in 1900, QRS Music is headquartered in Seneca, Pennsylvania.For more information about QRS, please visit www.qrsmusic.com Forward Looking StatementsStatements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statements containing words, such as, “believes,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or “expects” as well as other statements are forward-looking, and those statements involve risks and uncertainties outside of the control of QRS and are based on current expectations. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.Media ContactAshlynne Cornmesser814-493-6534ashlynnc@qrsinc.com

