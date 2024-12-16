Mudd Creek Unveils Dynamic Reimagining of Level 42’s ‘Something About You’ Featuring Phillip Brandon

Mudd Creek featuring Vocalist Phillip Brandon: From left to right: Johnny Lee Middleton (Bass), Jane Mangini (Producer/Keys), Phillip Brandon (Vocals), Angus Clark (Guitar) "Something About You"

Mudd Creek Reimagines Level 42’s Classic Hit with a Fresh, Soulful Twist Featuring Phillip Brandon

'Something About You’ is such a fun timeless track, and I’m honored to bring my voice to Mudd Creek’s fresh take on it! I’m excited for people to hear it.” — Phillip Brandon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mudd Creek, a passion project featuring members of the iconic Trans-Siberian Orchestra, has released a captivating new version of Level 42’s timeless hit, “Something About You.” This powerhouse group of musicians, led by Jane Mangini (Keyboards), includes Angus Clark (Guitar), Johnny Lee Middleton (Bass), and Jeff Plate (Drums). Vocal powerhouse Phillip Brandon lends his incredible voice to this vibrant reimagining of the classic track.The inspiration for the project struck while Jane Mangini and her husband, Travis Craven, were enjoying time on their boat, listening to Level 42’s original song. Travis turned to Jane and shared his vision: Phillip Brandon would sound incredible on the track. Motivated by this idea, Jane brought the vision to life, producing and orchestrating a fresh arrangement of the song and assembling her bandmates to create Mudd Creek’s debut release.Johnny Lee Middleton and Jeff Plate, both also members of the legendary rock band Savatage, bring their signature style to the track as they prepare for Savatage’s first live tour in over 20 years, set for 2025. Angus Clark, widely known for his work with Grammy-winning New Age artist Kitaro, adds his unique guitar prowess to this dynamic team.The track was mixed and mastered by Tim Craven, with a stunning music video directed by Jeremiah Stuard, now available on YouTube.WATCH THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO HERE:Phillip Brandon shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “‘Something About You’ is such a fun timeless track, and I’m honored to bring my voice to Mudd Creek’s fresh take on it! I’m excited for people to hear it.”Mudd Creek’s “Something About You” is now available for streaming and download on all major platforms.LISTEN NOW: https://ffm.to/muddcreeksomethingaboutyou About Mudd Creek:Mudd Creek is a musical passion project born from the camaraderie and shared artistry of Trans-Siberian Orchestra members. With a lineup of world-class musicians and a fresh take on classic hits.For media and interview requests for Mudd Creek featuring Phillip Brandon, contact:

