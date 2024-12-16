The Survival Squad - Marcy Pusey

A Fun and Empowering Adventure That Teaches Kids About Their Behaviors and Emotions

I wrote The Survival Squad to empower children to better understand their emotional responses and to replace shame with self-compassion.” — Marcy Pusey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Trauma and Resilience Practitioner Marcy Pusey introduces The Survival Squad: Friends, Fear, and a Jungle Journey, the first book in an exciting new series designed to help children understand their emotions and behaviors with the help of 3 friends. This engaging story blends entertainment with education, offering parents, educators, and therapists a playful yet impactful way to foster emotional awareness and resilience in children.The Survival Squad follows Owl, Meerkat, and Tiger, three best friends on a thrilling jungle adventure to attend the biggest party of the year. Along the way, they encounter various challenges that reveal how their unique instincts—from sounding alarms to strategizing and reacting instinctively—keep them safe. These lovable characters personify the brain’s survival responses, making complex concepts relatable and accessible to young readers.Marcy Pusey’s expertise as a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor and trauma professional shines through as she delivers an engaging, adventure-filled narrative that simplifies emotions for children. This book teaches kids and their adults to navigate stress, build emotional regulation skills, and replace shame with self-compassion.The Survival Squad includes-An understanding of key emotional responses such as fight, flight, freeze, and fawn-Real-life challenges and how the brain instinctively helps one stay safe-Insights on emotional awareness and self-regulation through a fun, adventurous storyline-Free activities, coloring pages, and resources accessible via a QR code“I wrote The Survival Squad to empower children to better understand their emotional responses and to replace shame with self-compassion. By personifying brain functions as relatable animal characters, I’ve created a story that’s both engaging and educational for kids and their adults.” — Marcy PuseyThe Survival Squad isn’t just a story; it’s a resource for families, teachers, and therapists looking to bridge the gap between education and entertainment. Building on concepts introduced in Marcy Pusey’s TEDx talk, "You Are More Than Your Traumatic Experiences," this book offers a creative approach to fostering resilience in children and equipping adults with tools to support emotional growth. With additional books in the series planned readers can look forward to more adventures with Owl, Meerkat, and Tiger in 2025.This book is available immediately via Amazon starting at $13.95.Marcy is the mother of four humans and two pups, but she’s also tossed pizzas for a pizzeria, acted and sang in a musical, advocated for families with special needs, made appearances in a few movies, and mimed with balloon animals at the Halifax Busker Festival.She is also a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor and Certified Trauma & Resilience Practitioner, international speaker, Story Coach, and the best-selling author of 20+ books for adults and children. She does her best writing on retreats with a nearby hot tub, in any castle, and within view of the sea.Marcy loves the smiles and giggles of kids who see themselves in her pages and the tearful nods of adults who realize they’re not alone by her words. You can watch and share her TEDx Talks: “How Story Empowers Kids to Shape our World” & “You Are More Than Your Traumatic Experiences.” Learn more at www.marcypusey.com The Survival Squad is published by Miramare Ponte Press. For media and press inquiries, please contact Marcy at admin@miramarepontepress.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.