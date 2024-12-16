DoHS Receives CMS Approval for Five-Year Extension of WV Medicaid Behavioral Health Program





The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Medical Services (BMS) today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved a five-year extension of the Evolving West Virginia Medicaid’s Behavioral Health Continuum of Care Section 1115 Demonstration

The extension, effective January 1, 2025, will allow BMS to continue offering critical substance use disorder (SUD) services and implement innovative new initiatives to improve behavioral health outcomes across the state. Importantly, all services included in the demonstration are required to be budget neutral, meaning the program will not increase overall Medicaid spending.

“Through this waiver renewal, West Virginia is reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that Medicaid beneficiaries have access to life-saving behavioral health and recovery services,” said Cindy Beane, DoHS Bureau for Medical Services Commissioner. “This extension reflects our continued progress in combating substance use disorders and addressing the social determinants of health that impact so many West Virginians.”

The extension will maintain key services established under the current demonstration, including expanded access to community Peer Recovery Support Specialist (PRSS) services and implementation of an emergency department PRSS model. Additionally, it will continue delivering a comprehensive continuum of residential care and services for SUD, with updates aligning to the latest American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) criteria.

“The approval of this demonstration renewal highlights the strides West Virginia has made in addressing the behavioral health needs of its residents while paving the way for future innovation,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “We are grateful to CMS for their partnership and support as we expand access to vital behavioral health services.”

The extension also introduces groundbreaking services to address behavioral health needs and social determinants of health. These include assistance for individuals transitioning to and maintaining sustainable housing, support for obtaining and maintaining meaningful work as part of their recovery, specialized reentry services for justice-involved individuals, and Medicaid coverage for post-overdose Quick Response Teams (QRTs).

The extension approval can be found here. The waiver period will conclude on December 31, 2029.

