NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 12/16/24- 12/20/24

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Dec. 16-20, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Dec. 16

9:00 a.m. Meet with members of cabinet

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Staff photos

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Host staff holiday gathering

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

3:15 p.m. Attend National Weather Service meeting

Location: William J. Alder Weather Services Building, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Dec. 17



8:00 a.m. Host Western Governors’ Association (WGA) breakfast

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

10:00 a.m. Attend Point of the Mountain Phase I groundbreaking

Location: The Point, Draper

Media Access

11:15 a.m. Hold staff meeting on permitting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:15 p.m. Meet with members of cabinet

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:50 p.m. Meet with Neil Abercrombie, senior advisor for legislative affairs and policy

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Housing strategy meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with Utah State Bar Leadership

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:30 p.m. Meet with Alta High School students

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:40 p.m. Meet with state employee of the month

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Dec. 18

9:00 a.m. Meet with Randy Shumway

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:40 a.m. Meet with Natalie Randall, Managing Director Utah Office of Tourism and Film

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:20 a.m. Speak at WGA Housing Workshop

Location: Hinckley Institute of Politics, Salt Lake City

11:15 a.m. Attend Pine View High School Choir performance

Location: Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Host State of Utah Employee Town Hall

Location: Utah State Capitol

1:15 p.m. Host Energy strategy meeting with congressional delegation and state leadership

Location: Virtual

2:10 p.m. Attend sock drive photo

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Energy strategy meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:15 p.m. Meet with Austin Knight, Chevron Vice President of Hydrogen

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Host farewell reception for AG Sean Reyes and Auditor John Dougall

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

5:00 p.m. Attend Strategic Board Meeting for Utah Committee for the Games

Location: The Leonardo, Salt Lake City



Thursday, Dec. 19

10:00 a.m. Attend KUED monthly news conference

Location: KUED studios, Salt Lake City

Friday, Dec. 20

No public events

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Dec. 16-20, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Dec. 16

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Managers meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Return Utah Candidate

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Staff photos

Location: Gold room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Attend staff holiday gathering

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

7:00 p.m. Meeting with Rep. Jefferson Burton and Rep. Douglas Welton

Location: Lt. Governor’s home, Spanish Fork

Tuesday, Dec. 17

12:00 p.m. Attend Electoral College meeting

Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

1:30 p.m. Meet with Neil Abercrombie, Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meet with Rich Nye, Senior Advisor of Education

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

7:00 p.m. National Election officials dinner

Location: Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Dec. 18

8:00 a.m. Attend National Election Official breakfast

Location: 15 W 200 S, Kimpton Hotel Monaco, SLC

9:00 a.m. Attend National Election Official discussion

Location: 15 W 200 S, Kimpton Hotel Monaco, SLC

12:00 p.m. Host State of Utah Employee Town Hall

Location: Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Attend National Election Official discussion

Location: 15 W 200 S, Kimpton Hotel Monaco, SLC

4:00 p.m. Attend farewell reception for AG Sean Reyes and Auditor John Dougall

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Dec. 19

No public events

Friday, Dec. 20

No public events