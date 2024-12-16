NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 12/16/24- 12/20/24
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Dec. 16-20, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Dec. 16
9:00 a.m. Meet with members of cabinet
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Staff photos
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Host staff holiday gathering
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
3:15 p.m. Attend National Weather Service meeting
Location: William J. Alder Weather Services Building, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Dec. 17
8:00 a.m. Host Western Governors’ Association (WGA) breakfast
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
10:00 a.m. Attend Point of the Mountain Phase I groundbreaking
Location: The Point, Draper
Media Access
11:15 a.m. Hold staff meeting on permitting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:15 p.m. Meet with members of cabinet
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:50 p.m. Meet with Neil Abercrombie, senior advisor for legislative affairs and policy
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Housing strategy meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with Utah State Bar Leadership
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:30 p.m. Meet with Alta High School students
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:40 p.m. Meet with state employee of the month
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Dec. 18
9:00 a.m. Meet with Randy Shumway
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
9:40 a.m. Meet with Natalie Randall, Managing Director Utah Office of Tourism and Film
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:20 a.m. Speak at WGA Housing Workshop
Location: Hinckley Institute of Politics, Salt Lake City
11:15 a.m. Attend Pine View High School Choir performance
Location: Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Host State of Utah Employee Town Hall
Location: Utah State Capitol
1:15 p.m. Host Energy strategy meeting with congressional delegation and state leadership
Location: Virtual
2:10 p.m. Attend sock drive photo
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Energy strategy meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:15 p.m. Meet with Austin Knight, Chevron Vice President of Hydrogen
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Host farewell reception for AG Sean Reyes and Auditor John Dougall
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
5:00 p.m. Attend Strategic Board Meeting for Utah Committee for the Games
Location: The Leonardo, Salt Lake City
Thursday, Dec. 19
10:00 a.m. Attend KUED monthly news conference
Location: KUED studios, Salt Lake City
Friday, Dec. 20
No public events
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Dec. 16-20, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Dec. 16
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Managers meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Meeting with Return Utah Candidate
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Staff photos
Location: Gold room, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Attend staff holiday gathering
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
7:00 p.m. Meeting with Rep. Jefferson Burton and Rep. Douglas Welton
Location: Lt. Governor’s home, Spanish Fork
Tuesday, Dec. 17
12:00 p.m. Attend Electoral College meeting
Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
1:30 p.m. Meet with Neil Abercrombie, Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meet with Rich Nye, Senior Advisor of Education
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
7:00 p.m. National Election officials dinner
Location: Salt Lake City
Wednesday, Dec. 18
8:00 a.m. Attend National Election Official breakfast
Location: 15 W 200 S, Kimpton Hotel Monaco, SLC
9:00 a.m. Attend National Election Official discussion
Location: 15 W 200 S, Kimpton Hotel Monaco, SLC
12:00 p.m. Host State of Utah Employee Town Hall
Location: Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Attend National Election Official discussion
Location: 15 W 200 S, Kimpton Hotel Monaco, SLC
4:00 p.m. Attend farewell reception for AG Sean Reyes and Auditor John Dougall
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Dec. 19
No public events
Friday, Dec. 20
No public events
