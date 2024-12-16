Uzbek officials visit Finland to study measures to combat crimes against minors

From 11 to 13 December 2024, the OSCE PCUz organized a visit to Helsinki, Finland, to study good practices in fighting violence against minors.

The delegation, comprising the Interdepartmental Working Group charged with improving relevant legislation on crimes against minors, was headed by Surayyo Rakhmonova, the Commissioner of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Children's Rights (Children's Ombudsman) and included five representatives of law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan.

The aim of the visit was to gain insights into good practices in the comprehensive framework for the protection of children against sexual abuse and exploitation, child-friendly justice, use of technology to help identify victims and the Barnahus model, an approach to preventing the re-traumatization of children who have been sexually abused.

The delegation met with a number of state and civil society institutions, including the National Bureau of Investigation, the Rule of Law Centre at the University of Helsinki, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, the Central Union for Child Welfare, the NGO Children of Station and Save the Children Finland.