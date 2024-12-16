Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation French Adm. Pierre Vandier

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allied Command Transformation (NATO ACT) Supreme Allied Commander Transformation French Adm. Pierre Vandier, in the Pentagon for an office call, Dec. 13.

Franchetti congratulated Vandier on assuming command of NATO ACT in September, where he is responsible for driving, facilitating, and advocating for the continuous improvement of Alliance capabilities to maintain and enhance NATO's military effectiveness.

During their meeting, the two leaders emphasized ongoing efforts to ensure high-end training and readiness to strengthen the NATO alliance, as well as the importance of sharing lessons learned in capability development.

The CNO discussed her Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy and opportunities to integrate live, virtual, and constructive training. The leaders also discussed the changing character of war, and the need to operationally integrate robotic and autonomous systems and to build their shared ability to fight from a Maritime Operations Center as part of the joint warfighting ecosystem and alongside Allies and partners.

Franchetti and Vandier discussed further opportunities to train together and build upon success through exercises such as Dynamic Messenger and REPMUS.

NATO is a vital alliance of 32 North American and European countries, including the United States. Formed in 1949, NATO's core principle is collective defense: an attack on one Ally is considered an attack on all. This shared commitment has ensured peace and security for over 75 years, deterring aggression and protecting our shared values of freedom and democracy.