Christine Brady Joins Kinetic Advantage Board of Directors

Kinetic Advantage

Chris’s appointment to our Board of Directors is a testament to her exceptional vision and dedication.” — Marty McFarland

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinetic Advantage , the leading independent floorplan financing provider for independent dealers, today announced the appointment of Christine Brady, Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Customer Officer (CCO), to its Board of Directors.This significant milestone reflects Brady's exceptional leadership, innovative mindset and impactful contributions to the company and the auto lending industry.Brady has played an instrumental role at Kinetic Advantage since its inception in 2020. As CIO and CCO, she has driven the development of Kinetic's cutting-edge technology platform, revolutionizing the independent dealer experience with innovative solutions such as digitalized applications and contracts, virtual collateral audits, one-click transaction processing and seamless integration with digital and physical marketplaces.“Chris’s appointment to our Board of Directors is a testament to her exceptional vision and dedication,” said Marty McFarland, CEO of Kinetic Advantage. “Her passion for re-engineering business processes and building innovative financial systems has elevated our ability to serve dealers effectively and efficiently. Chris’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand and redefine what’s possible in the floorplan financing space.”Reflecting on her appointment, Chris Brady said, “I’m honored to join the Kinetic Advantage Board of Directors and continue advancing our mission to empower independent dealers. My passion lies in creating systems that not only improve efficiency but also deliver an exceptional experience for our customers. I look forward to contributing at this new level and ensuring our technology and service continue to set industry benchmarks.”A co-founder of Dealer Services Corporation (now NextGear Capital), Brady brings more than 19 years of experience in software development specifically focused on commercial and consumer lending.Her visionary leadership has earned her multiple accolades, including CIO Magazine’s CIO 100 Award, InfoWorld’s Top 25 CTO Award and Cherokee Media Group’s Women in Auto Finance Award.Brady’s appointment highlights Kinetic Advantage’s commitment to leveraging innovation, operational excellence and unparalleled service to redefine floorplan financing for independent dealers. Her leadership on the board will further strengthen Kinetic’s ability to navigate industry challenges and seize growth opportunities.For more information about Kinetic Advantage and its leadership team, visit KineticAdvantage.com.###About Kinetic AdvantageKinetic Advantage is a dynamic independent floorplan company led by trusted industry veterans to provide complete inventory financing solutions to independent dealerships. Our core focus is providing our Independent Dealer customers with complete financing solutions to help them succeed through top-notch service, local support, and a collaborative partnership.About Altamont Capital Partners Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $4.0 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including financial services, multi-unit consumer, industrials, and business services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.