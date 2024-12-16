North Carolina Collaborative Attorney Network To Join Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

This year will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® from March 3-9, 2025.

Divorce With Respect Week® is a nationwide initiative to create awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.

Collaborative Divorce is a healthier alternative to the traditional court process.” — Ashley-Nicole Russell

NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Carolina Collaborative Attorney Network will again be joining the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative from March 3-9, 2025. Professionals at The North Carolina Collaborative Attorney Network will offer free 30 minute consultations to those interested in learning more about their options for divorce.Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide initiative to create awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot. Collaborative Divorce is a process of divorcing without having to go to court and allows divorcing couples to make important decisions with the best interest of their family.“We work together with our clients and professionals from various fields to find solutions that prioritize respect, understanding, and the future well-being of all parties, with Collaborative Divorce,” said Robin Mermans, divorce meditation and collaborative family law board member. “Divorce With Respect Weekis a chance to explore these peaceful, constructive options."For those interested in booking a free consultation with North Carolina Collaborative Attorney Network, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com "Collaborative Divorce is a healthier alternative to the traditional court process,” said Ashley-Nicole Russell, member of North Carolina Collaborative Attorney Network. “The focus is on mutual respect, open communication, and creating solutions that benefit everyone involved, especially children.”The North Carolina Collaborative Attorney Network was founded in 2017 to help couples in North Carolina facing the crises of divorce are aware of the Collaborative Divorce option. They work to help the public find attorneys who provide the highest quality collaborative process. You can learn more about The North Carolina Collaborative Attorney Network at https://nc-can.org/

