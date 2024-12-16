California Closets Sponsors Keys to the California Closet at Richmond Wine, Women & Shoes Event

Richmond Wine, Women & Shoes Event

California Closets sponsored the Richmond Wine, Women & Shoes event on November 14..

Social purpose is at the heart of our mission at California Closets.” — Graziella Marengi

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Closets proudly sponsored the inaugural Richmond Wine, Women & Shoes event on November 14, benefiting the Faison Center, an organization dedicated to serving children and adults with autism spectrum disorder and related challenges. Demonstrating its commitment to community engagement, California Closets contributed to the event through its exclusive “Keys to the California Closet” auction sponsorship, offering attendees the opportunity to win a California Closets gift certificate valued at $1,000 while supporting a meaningful cause.The Wine, Women & Shoes event united women from across the region for an evening of elegance and generosity, with auction prizes ranging from luxury vacations to fine jewelry, all in support of the Faison Center’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by autism. California Closets’ participation aligns with its core values of fostering belonging, supporting local communities, and giving back where it can make the biggest difference.“California Closets is passionate about being an active member of our local communities,” said Ariel Chenworth, Marketing Manager at California Closets. “Sponsoring an event like Wine, Women & Shoes allows us to raise funds for a vital organization while connecting with attendees who share our dedication to improving lives. It’s an honor to be part of such a purposeful gathering.”The California Closets team, including franchise co-owner Graziella Marengi, actively engaged with event attendees, strengthening relationships with local residents and vendors. Marengi emphasized the significance of the company’s involvement: “Social purpose is at the heart of our mission at California Closets. Supporting the Faison Center and their incredible work for those with autism spectrum disorder exemplifies our commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and purpose in everything we do.”The highlight of the evening was seeing the excitement around the California Closets gift certificate auction. Guests were thrilled by the opportunity to win a gift certificate for custom solutions to transform their homes, with many asking California Closets personnel for more information about the company’s offerings. Notably, California Closets designer Kori Hickman reconnected with a client who served as a speaker at the event, further solidifying the company’s deep ties within the community.This marked California Closets’ first sponsorship of a Wine, Women & Shoes event in the Richmond area and the first-ever such event hosted in Richmond. With a successful outcome and plans to continue this partnership annually, California Closets remains steadfast in its commitment to community outreach and charitable giving.By participating in events like Wine, Women & Shoes, California Closets showcases its Brand of Belonging, which prioritizes supporting local communities, fostering connections, and giving back to causes that matter.

