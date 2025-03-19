Theresa Ferrari Organizes a Win: Named Top Designer for California Closets

Theresa Ferrari, 2024 Designer of the Year Theresa loves incorporating Maddox wall organizers into her work 3D CAD Rendering, One of Theresa’s FavoriteTools

Theresa Ferrari Named California Closets North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia 2024 Designer of the Year

Design is where form meets function — you need both.” — Theresa Ferrari, 2024 Designer of the Year

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Closets , the industry leader in custom storage and organization solutions, is proud to announce Theresa Ferrari as the 2024 Designer of the Year for North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. This prestigious award recognizes Theresa’s exceptional talent, innovative design approach, and unwavering commitment to creating personalized, functional, and beautiful spaces for her clients. In the past year alone, Theresa’s expertise and dedication have led to the highest individual sales numbers in franchise history — a testament to her strong client relationships and design excellence. Notably, a high portion of her jobs come from referrals, reflecting her lasting impact on her clients.Theresa’s journey with California Closets began more than a decade ago, and her passion for design has only grown stronger since. Starting in Southern California, she has worked in nearly every aspect of the business, from corporate facilities to construction management, before finding her true calling in custom closet design. “I love the company itself,” Theresa shared. “Closets are so personal, and it’s something people work toward for a long time. It’s incredibly rewarding to create spaces that make people happy and receive heartfelt thank-you letters from clients.”Her design philosophy centers on the belief that form must meet function. “Design is where form meets function — you need both,” she explained. “I love getting to know my clients, understanding their aesthetic, and creating spaces that reflect their unique style. It’s not about my design preferences. It’s about bringing their vision to life.”Theresa’s ability to balance creativity with practicality has set her apart in the industry. She has a knack for identifying a client’s “hook” — a piece or detail they love — and building a cohesive design around it. Her innovative use of finishes, such as combining glass, leather, and metal, has resulted in stunning, one-of-a-kind spaces. One of her favorite projects from the past year involved transforming an empty guest house room into a luxurious closet for a young client. “She let me be as creative as I wanted, and we incorporated glass, leather, and gold accents. It was a joy to see her excitement when everything came together,” Theresa recalled.Graziella Marengi, co-owner of California Closets North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, praised Theresa’s dedication and talent. “Theresa is an exceptional designer and an even more exceptional person. Her ability to connect with clients, understand their needs, and deliver beyond their expectations is unmatched. She is incredibly deserving of this recognition, and we are so proud to have her as part of our team.”Theresa’s success is also rooted in her collaborative spirit. She emphasizes the importance of working closely with clients, fellow designers, and installers to bring each project to life. “Without good installers, we’re dead,” she joked. “Collaboration is key — whether it’s talking to clients about their wardrobe specifics or brainstorming with other designers for fresh ideas. It’s all about creating spaces that not only function beautifully but also inspire.”Looking ahead, Theresa is excited about the future of home organization and design. She loves attending industry conferences to stay on top of trends and innovations, and she’s particularly enthusiastic about California Closets’ CAD program, which helps clients visualize their spaces in stunning detail.For aspiring designers, Theresa offers this advice: “Don’t get discouraged by slow periods — everyone has them. Stay connected with your clients, keep learning, and trust that your passion and hard work will pay off in the long run.”Theresa Ferrari’s recognition as Designer of the Year is a testament to her talent, dedication, and the joy she brings to her clients. California Closets is thrilled to celebrate her achievements and looks forward to seeing the incredible spaces she will continue to create.North Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8421 Glenwood Ave., Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27612The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W. Friendly Ave. #103, Greensboro, NC 27410The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd., Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd., Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd., Glen Allen, VA 23060The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451To book a complimentary design consultation, visit https://www.locations.californiaclosets.com/nc/raleigh About California ClosetsAs leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise co-owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people’s lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

