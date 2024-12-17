Long Island Law Firm of Brown Altman & Dileo, LLP Announces Attorneys Recognition in National Law Publication

Keith Brown, Esq. David Altman, Esq.

Keith Brown and David Altman Have Been Named 2025 Leaders in the Law

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brown, Altman & DiLeo, LLP, a premier law firm specializing in commercial real estate, zoning and land use, leasing, environmental law and litigation, is pleased to announce that partners Keith Brown and David Altman both have been recognized as 2025 Leaders in the Law. This acknowledgement is testament to the exemplary service that the Law firm prides itself on.Leaders in the Law identifies legal excellence and is comprised of industry leading attorneys in the United States who have met the highest qualifications in their practice.Keith and David are both honored and grateful for their recognition. “We strive, at all times, to provide the best service to our clients,” Altman said, “and I am very proud to work with our team.” Brown added, “It is very rewarding to be honored as a Leader in the Law. When David and I started the firm back in 2008, we wanted to be known as the ‘go to’ attorneys on Long Island for commercial real estate. Sixteen years later, we built a solid reputation as experts in the field, based on our knowledge, our expertise, and our relationships, as well as our ability to cut through the ‘red tape.’ We pride ourselves on our ability to work with people and build a consensus, but sometimes it’s not always possible. In those instances, we use our litigation skills to achieve the necessary results for our clients. It is a pleasure working with such great people in the commercial real estate industry on Long Island and with the various industry organizations.”About Brown, Altman & DiLeo, LLPBrown Altman & DiLeo provides a broad and complete range of legal services to thereal estate development industry throughout Long Island and New York Metropolitanarea, including all towns, villages and cities throughout Nassau and Suffolk Counties,New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. We take pride in our unique ability to approachour client’s matters in a fresh way, combining our expertise and creativity with state-of-the-art technology and the highest level of integrity to successfully deliver outstandingresults. The firm provides personalized and comprehensive legal services to a diverse client base, ranging from individuals and small businesses to largecorporations and governmental entities. With a commitment to excellence, integrity, andclient satisfaction, Brown, Altman & DiLeo, LLP is a trusted partner in navigatingcomplex legal landscapes.To Learn more about Brown Altman & DiLeo, LLP visit www.brownaltmandileo.com

