Mayor Michelle Wu Celebrates Hundreds of First Time New Homebuyers Supported by the City of Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu today joined the Office of Housing’s Boston Home Center, the Boston Housing Authority (BHA), and hundreds of new homeowners to celebrate a milestone in Boston’s efforts to expand homeownership opportunities. In 2024, the Boston Home Center helped 235 households achieve their dream of owning a home. Since the start of Mayor Wu's administration, the City of Boston has helped 678 residents become homeowners through its homebuying programs. Homeownership is a critical part of assisting residents in building wealth and countering displacement, embodying Mayor Wu’s vision to make Boston a home for everyone.

“The Boston Home Center has empowered residents to navigate the home-buying process and secured their future as homeowners,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thrilled to celebrate these new homeowners and the transformative impact of the City of Boston’s home buying programs in building generational wealth and equity across our city. My deepest thanks to the Boston Home Center and its partners for their commitment to expanding opportunities for all.”

Of the 678 residents who have become homeowners through the City’s homebuying programs since Mayor Wu took office, 197 people received support through the financial assistance program and 481 people participated in the ONE+Boston mortgage buydown program to secure lower interest rates. Altogether, the City provided over $16.8 million in down payment and closing cost assistance, averaging about $24,800 per household, and over $7.4 million in interest rate subsidies. These programs have been critical to increasing homeownership in Boston.

"Each new homeowner represents a step toward a more equitable Boston, where families can build stability, wealth, and a deeper connection to their neighborhoods,” said Sheila Dillon, Chief of Housing. “I’m proud of the incredible work done by the Boston Home Center and our partners, and we look forward to helping even more residents achieve their homeownership goals in the years to come."

In 2024, homebuyers assisted by the City of Boston’s programs purchased homes across many neighborhoods. Most homes were purchased in Dorchester totalling 49, followed by Roxbury with 37, Hyde Park with 30, and Mattapan with 27. Other neighborhoods where residents bought homes include East Boston (16), South Boston (17), Jamaica Plain (9), Roslindale (10), West Roxbury (10), and Brighton (12), Allston (3), Charlestown (3), Back Bay/Beacon Hill (3), Fenway/Kenmore (2), the South End (6), and the Leather District (1).

Since it was launched in November 2022 with an initial $2 million investment, the Boston Housing Authority’s (BHA) First Home Program has helped more than 39 BHA residents become homeowners. The program offers up to $75,000 in enhanced down payment assistance to eligible families in public housing, making homeownership more accessible. In September, Mayor Wu announced an additional $3 million in ARPA funding for the BHA First Home Program. This funding will ensure continued support for down payment assistance through 2026, helping an estimated 57 more BHA families purchase homes in Boston.

“The BHA First Home Program has been an incredible example of how creative city investments can transform lives and empower people to achieve beyond their wildest dreams,” said Boston Housing Authority Administrator Kenzie Bok. “Every single family that has used this program has struggled with housing insecurity, and thanks to Mayor Wu’s investment, they have come out the other side as homeowners. This is how we help families build wealth and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.”

In addition to financial resources, the Boston Home Center also provides home-buying classes, workshops, and seminars tailored to first-time buyers. In 2024, hundreds of participants attended these programs, receiving guidance that helped many take the critical steps toward purchasing a home.

At the Homeowner Holiday Celebration, Mayor Wu reminded attendees that the Center’s services extend far beyond the initial home-buying process. Homeowners can continue to access assistance for repairs and other challenges through the Boston Home Center, ensuring long-term success in their homeownership journey. For more information, visit the Boston Home Center’s website or call 617-635-HOME (4663).