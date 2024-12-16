Savannah Man Arrested, Charged with Second Degree Murder

HARDIN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of second degree murder.

On December 15th, at the request of the 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI special agents joined deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a homicide that occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Emmaus Way in Savannah. Upon the arrival of deputies, Zoe Johnson (DOB: 3/16/00) was found shot and transported to the Hardin County Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased. A 3-year-old child was also found suffering from a gunshot wound with critical injuries and transported to a Nashville hospital. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Clint Newton (DOB: 12/31/81) was the subject responsible.

Authorities obtained a warrant charging Clint Newton with Second Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.