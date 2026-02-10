Brentwood Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape of a Minor

WILLIAMSON COUNTY –Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit have arrested and charged a Brentwood man in connection to an ongoing child exploitation case.

In 2024, special agents posed as underage girls in a joint undercover internet chat operation, which resulted in the arrest of Scott Quarles (DOB 7/5/1994), for sending graphic photos and text messages. During that operation, agents seized multiple electronic devices and have now identified additional victims.

On January 7, 2026, a Williamson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Quarles with 30 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, five counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape of a Minor, three counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means, and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

On January 21, deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Quarles and booked him into the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have been contacted by Quarles, or someone using the name scofett on the KIK app or Paul Herring, (pherring37) on Snapchat, is encouraged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

