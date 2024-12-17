NuPaths Achieves Approval as a Private Licensed School in Pennsylvania, Expanding Opportunities for Students & Partners

NuPaths is licensed as a Private School by Pennsylvania's State Board, reinforcing its commitment to quality tech education and expanding student pathways.

We are excited about this achievement, which affirms the value of our training programs and strengthens our ability to serve students and partners.” — Andy Petroski, President of NuPaths

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuPaths, a leading provider of tech career training, is proud to announce its official licensing (registration) as a Private Licensed School by the State Board of Private Licensed Schools in Pennsylvania. This recognition highlights NuPaths’ commitment to delivering high-quality tech career education and opens new pathways for students and future collaborations.With this approval, NuPaths strengthens its ability to deliver industry-relevant programs that prepare learners for in-demand tech roles. These programs include tech training for roles such as Associate Website Developers, IT Security Analysts, and Network Technicians– all designed to deliver practical skills and certifications essential for success in today’s evolving workforce.“We are excited about this achievement, which affirms the value of our training programs and strengthens our ability to serve students and partners,” said Andy Petroski, President at NuPaths. “This recognition helps us provide even more pathways for learners to gain the skills and certifications needed to succeed in today’s tech-driven workforce.”As a Private Licensed School, NuPaths is better positioned to provide learners with credentials that are recognized and respected by employers, enhancing their career prospects and employability. The robust technical training and career services support offered by NuPaths, including guidance, mentorship, and job placement assistance, ensure students are well-prepared to enter the workforce confidently. The industry-aligned training programs are carefully designed to meet current and future employer needs, ensuring that graduates possess relevant skills and certifications.This milestone also paves the way for NuPaths to expand its reach and impact. It facilitates the development of new partnerships with employers, educational institutions, and workforce development organizations. Additionally, it creates opportunities to introduce new programs, secure additional funding, and make career training more accessible to diverse groups of learners, ultimately supporting the growth of a skilled and capable workforce.NuPaths remains dedicated to empowering individuals with the education and tools they need to launch successful and fulfilling careers in technology.###About NuPathsNuPaths is an IT and technology workforce development training provider and a registered pre-apprenticeship provider co-founded by Harrisburg University of Science & Technology. NuPaths offers training in 7 different programs over 26 weeks in Harrisburg and Philadelphia, PA, or online. Students can earn up to 6 industry certifications and up to 10 college credits in the NuPaths training programs. Harrisburg University offers innovative academic and research programs in science and technology that respond to local and global needs. The institution fosters a diverse community of learners, provides access and support to students who want to pursue a career in science and technology and supports business creation and economic development. To learn more, visit www.nupaths.org

