NuPaths Partners with Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania to Offer Exclusive Tech Training Discounts for Members

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuPaths, a leading provider of technology and IT training programs, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania (TCCP). This collaboration offers employees of TCCP member companies a 10% tuition discount on NuPaths’ 26-week tech training programs. The initiative aims to support workforce development in the region by providing valuable educational opportunities tailored to working professionals looking to upskill to advance their career .“We are excited to work with the Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania to make tech skills training more accessible,” said Andy Petroski, President at NuPaths. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to bridging the tech skills gap and providing practical, career-oriented education.”Key benefits of the partnership include:Tuition Savings: Employees of TCCP member companies can receive a 10% discount, saving between $700 and $750 depending on the selected training program.Flexible Payment Options: NuPaths offers a variety of funding solutions, including Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding, flexible payment plans, education loans, and options for employer reimbursement programs.Comprehensive Training Resources: Participants will have access to necessary training materials, certification exams, and lab equipment. Additional support is available for securing a computer for the program and discounted options for certification exam re-takes."We are delighted to join forces with NuPaths to extend a 10% tuition discount on their 26-week tech training programs to employees of TCCP member companies. This partnership exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering the workforce through accessible, high-quality education, enabling professionals to elevate their skillsets and achieve career advancement. Together, we are cultivating a robust tech talent ecosystem and propelling economic innovation across Central PA," said Alexis Gosik, President and CEO of the Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania.This partnership is part of a three-year initiative focused on enhancing career development and providing accessible education opportunities that drive economic growth in Central Pennsylvania.For more information about the partnership and available training opportunities, please visit nupaths.org About the Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania (TCCP)The Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania is dedicated to supporting and promoting the growth of the technology industry throughout Central Pennsylvania. TCCP provides a platform for networking, advocacy, and knowledge sharing to foster regional innovation and economic development.About NuPathsNuPaths is an IT and technology workforce development training provider and a registered pre-apprenticeship provider co-founded by Harrisburg University of Science & Technology. NuPaths offers training in 7 different programs over 26 weeks in Harrisburg and Philadelphia, PA, or online. Students can earn up to 6 industry certifications and up to 10 college credits in the NuPaths training programs. Harrisburg University offers innovative academic and research programs in science and technology that respond to local and global needs. The institution fosters a diverse community of learners, provides access and support to students who want to pursue a career in science and technology and supports business creation and economic development. To learn more, visit nupaths.org.

