Discover a historic masterpiece reopened in Florence with CiaoFlorence

FLORENCE, ITALY, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CiaoFlorence Tour & Travels is pleased to introduce a new cultural offering: an exclusive small-group tour of the Uffizi Gallery, now combined with the recently reopened Vasari Corridor in Florence , following extensive restoration work. This tour is available in both regular and private formats, providing an opportunity to explore these iconic spaces in a more intimate and tailored setting.The Vasari Corridor has finally reopened its doors to the public after more than eight years of closure, and CiaoFlorence is one of the first operators to offer this exceptional product. The company is ready to offer this unforgettable experience, thanks to its experience and specialisation in organising museum guided tours.This extraordinary elevated passageway, about 750 metres long, was designed by architect Giorgio Vasari in 1565, commissioned by Cosimo I de Medici. With its route connecting Palazzo Vecchio, the Uffizi Gallery, Ponte Vecchio to Palazzo Pitti, the Vasarian Corridor allowed the rulers of the time to move freely and safely in Florence’s city centre, avoiding the dangers of the city below. Today, with its reopening, guests will have the opportunity to relive this historical experience in a completely new way and enjoy a privileged perspective on Florence and its artistic history.Thanks to expert, highly qualified guides with years of experience, visitors will be taken on an in-depth journey through art, history and curiosities. CiaoFlorence's many years of experience in cultural tourism has allowed it to create an impeccable offer, capable of satisfying both the most experienced visitors and those in search of new emotions.The tours offered by CiaoFlorence are designed with two key objectives in mind: to offer maximum comfort and attention to detail. The company achieves this by limiting group sizes to ensure an intimate, quality experience, offering private tours for those who want a completely customised itinerary, and employing experienced and passionate guides who can turn each visit into a unique story.Official Ciao Florence Tour and Travels website at www.ciaoflorence.it Email: info@ciaoflorence.itPhone +39 055 354 044

