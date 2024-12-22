Sree Badminton Academy Celebrates 2024 Best of Georgia Award, Honoring Community Spirit and Excellence

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sree Badminton Academy has become a beacon in the badminton world, a place where talent is nurtured, friendships are formed, and skills are developed across generations. This year, the academy’s dedication to the sport and its community was honored with a 2024 Best of Georgia Award, a recognition earned by enthusiastic customer votes that celebrate the academy’s impact on players and families alike.More than just a training facility, Sree Badminton Academy offers an environment where growth, camaraderie, and passion come together. Under the leadership of founder and head coach Praveen Kolipaka, the academy lives by its motto, “Learning redefined… together.” Kolipaka’s passion is contagious, and his approach to coaching makes learning badminton an inclusive experience that emphasizes teamwork, perseverance, and personal goal setting.“We’ve built something special here, and this award is really a reflection of our entire community’s support,” says Kolipaka. “Our goal has always been to create an inclusive environment where anyone who loves the game can learn, improve, and connect with others who share that passion.”Sree Badminton Academy tailors its coaching to each player's needs, offering both group classes that encourage camaraderie and individual sessions for focused development. Designed for players of all ages and levels, the academy opens the world of badminton to everyone, from young children to adults with a lifelong enthusiasm for the sport.The 2024 Best of Georgia Award, presented by Gbj.com, is a meaningful milestone for the academy, underscoring the loyalty and appreciation of the community that has grown alongside it. For Kolipaka and his team, the award marks both a moment of celebration and a renewed commitment to their players, showing that at Sree Badminton Academy, learning and growth are more than just part of the game—they’re a way of life.

