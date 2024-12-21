Primrose School at Oregon Park Earns Prestigious 2024 Best of Georgia Award for Excellence in Early Education

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primrose School at Oregon Park has been awarded the 2024 Best of Georgia Award, an honor highlighting its commitment to high-quality early education and strong community relationships. This recognition, achieved through votes from appreciative customers at Gbj.com, emphasizes the trust and support the school has garnered from families who value its approach to early learning.Primrose School at Oregon Park attributes its success to the Balance Learningapproach, a unique blend of research-based methods and a nurturing, personalized teaching environment. This philosophy encourages laughter, exploration, and hands-on learning, with a curriculum tailored to help young learners develop Active Minds, Healthy Bodies, and Happy Hearts. By meeting each child where they are developmentally, Primrose teachers create a supportive atmosphere where every student can thrive.More than just academics, Primrose School is dedicated to fostering a sense of belonging for each child. Every classroom is designed to be a safe, welcoming place where students feel valued and inspired to engage with the world around them. With individualized instruction that adapts to each age group—ranging from infants to kindergarten—the school aims to meet the diverse needs of its students.Primrose’s commitment to community extends beyond the classroom through their Primrose Promise℠ initiative, focused on philanthropy and advocacy for underserved children across America. With over 40 years of experience in early education, Primrose Schools has built a legacy of instilling a lifelong love of learning, anchored in values of kindness, curiosity, and respect for others.The 2024 Best of Georgia Award is a meaningful milestone for Primrose School at Oregon Park, underscoring the strong bond it shares with local families who entrust the school with their children’s growth and education. As the school continues its mission to provide top-tier early learning experiences, this recognition is a testament to the Primrose staff’s dedication and their enduring impact on the community.

