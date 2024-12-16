Contact: Glenn Blain, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: December 16, 2024 New York State Department of Transportation to Host Virtual Public Forums on New Active Transportation Strategic Plan Online Gatherings Planned for Dec. 17 Seek Input on Ways to Improve Facilities for Walking, Bicycling and Other Forms of Active Transportation Information About the New Plan Available Here New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that as part of the development of a new Active Transportation Strategic Plan (ATSP), NYSDOT will host two virtual public input forums on December 17. The two, hour-long online gatherings (beginning at 2:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m.) will provide participants with the chance to provide feedback on ways to better integrate facilities for walking, bicycling, and other forms of active transportation in the NYSDOT transportation network. Development of the new strategic plan is part of the state’s vision to create a community-focused transportation system that also furthers efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by fostering alternative options to automobile travel. “Transportation is core to a thriving society and the New York State Department of Transportation is committed to providing New Yorkers with the transportation infrastructure that not only meets their needs today but well into the future and that is what our Active Transportation Strategic Plan is all about,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “In order to develop the best possible plan, we need the public’s help, so I encourage everyone to take part in one of the forums and share your thoughts and ideas on how we can improve access and opportunities for all users of the transportation system.” The ATSP will reflect New York State’s recognition that facilities for walking, bicycling, and other forms of active transportation are critically important to the daily lives of New Yorkers, playing a vital role in providing connections both within and between communities. It will serve as a strategic guide for NYSDOT’s ongoing investment in active transportation, with the goal of ensuring that walkers, bicyclists, and rollers are safe, feel safe, and have available the types of facilities they need wherever and whenever they travel. Public feedback is essential to the success of this effort, and the input received will be incorporated into the initial draft of the Plan to be released in early 2025. The public is also invited to visit the ATSP website and complete the survey and to register to attend the following virtual public input forums on Tuesday, December 17: From 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Register for this session. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register for this session. ###