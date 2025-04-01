Contact: Scott Cook, (518) 485-7768

Release Date: April 01, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $8.9 Million Bridge Replacement Project on State Route 146 in Guilderland New Single-Span Structure Over Normans Kill Will Enhance Safety, Alleviate Flood Risk and Accommodate Pedestrians and Cyclists with Shared Use Path New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that preliminary work has begun on an $8.9 million project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 146 over Normans Kill in the Town of Guilderland, Albany County. The project will replace the existing, 95-year-old structure with a modern bridge that will enhance safety and resiliency along an important travel route that connects the Altamont and Guilderland communities and is also frequently used to reach Guilderland High School, the Altamont Fairgrounds and a host of other retail and recreational destinations in the area. Additionally, a shared-use path will be constructed to provide cyclists and pedestrians with a direct connection between Tawasentha Park and Guilderland’s Winter Recreation Area. “Our roads and bridges are the vital connectors that allow our communities to grow and our economy to prosper, so it’s imperative that we do all we can to ensure they are ready to meet the challenges of the 21st Century,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This bridge replacement project along State Route 146 bridge will help ensure that an important route for Capital Region travelers remains open and accessible for many years to come while also providing new opportunities for pedestrians and cyclists to take advantage of the area’s beautiful parks and recreational attractions.” The project calls for the existing, three-span bridge to be replaced with a contemporary, single-span structure that will be longer and higher than the original structure, raising the vertical clearance above the water by more than three feet. Raising the structure and eliminating two piers will provide for improved water flow and reduce the risk of flooding during significant weather events. Roadway approaches will also be re-constructed to meet current design standards. As part of the project, a 10-foot-wide shared-use path will be constructed along the nearly 1,800-foot-long stretch of State Route 146 from Guilderland’s Winter Recreation Area, which is located east of the bridge, to the main entrance of Tawasentha Park, which is situated approximately 700 feet west of the structure. The new path will integrate seamlessly into the town’s planned trail system and provide greater access and safety for visitors who ride or walk to the park to enjoy its 200 acres of natural rolling hills and river landscapes, town pool, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, fishing and wintertime sledding at the Winter Recreation Area. It will be separated from the roadway by a steel railing on the bridge and by concrete median barriers on the approaches to enhance safety. Tree clearing work is underway and will be followed by utility relocation this spring with bridge construction commencing in mid-summer. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall or winter of 2026. A temporary bridge will be installed just north of the existing structure to mitigate traffic impacts during demolition of the existing bridge and construction of the new one. State Senator Patricia Fahy said, "I'm thrilled to have secured funding to help build the shared multi-use pathway as part of the new bridge project on Route 146. This connection will help residents access Tawasentha Park and Guilderland’s Winter Recreation Area, while improving roadway safety and encouraging multi-modal transportation options. Thank you to Commissioner Dominguez for prioritizing the Capital Region's transportation once again, Supervisor Barber and the Town Board for their work, and I look forward to seeing this project completed on schedule and to seeing the benefits to our community." NYS Assemblymember Gabriella Romero said, "The replacement of the State Route 146 bridge over Normans Kill is a critical investment in the safety and resilience of the Capital Region infrastructure. This project will not only modernize a 95-year-old structure but also improve connectivity for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians alike. Enhancing flood resilience and providing a fully protected shared-use path ensures that this wonderful corridor serves all of our communities more safely and effectively for generations. I applaud the NYS DOT for prioritizing infrastructure improvements that make travel safer and more accessible for all." Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy said, “A bridge built nearly a century ago was designed for a different time, with different needs. This replacement project will not only enhance safety but will also add a shared-use path for those biking or walking for access to Tawasentha Park from the nearby Winter Recreation Area . I applaud the New York State Department of Transportation; investments like this show a real commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive future.” Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber said, "State DOT’s replacement of the bridge that carries State Route 146 over the Normans Kill by itself enhances vehicle safety but will also include a multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists between the Tawasentha Park and the Winter Recreation Area. It is the first step towards a shared path from Western Avenue (Route 20) to Guilderland Center, and the Village of Altamont, and advances recommendations for such improvements in the Town’s draft Comprehensive Plan Update." About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ##

