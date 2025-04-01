Contact: (315) 785-2218

Release Date: April 01, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $2.5 Million Bridge Rehabilitation Project on State Route 26 In Lewis County New Superstructure and Other Repairs Planned for Bridge over Roaring Brook in the Town of Martinsburg New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is getting underway on a $2.5 million project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying State Route 26 over Roaring Brook in the Town of Martinsburg, Lewis County. The project will enhance safety along this important roadway by installing a new superstructure along with other repairs to the bridge, which was originally built in 1978. State Route 26 is a key corridor for the movement of the region’s agricultural products between the communities of Lowville and Rome. It also provides access to a State Park campground, a local ski area, as well as local parks and conservation areas. “State Route 26 is an important corridor that connects the North Country with the Mohawk Valley, and this bridge is a key cog in ensuring the flow of people and goods throughout the two regions and beyond,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “It’s no secret that New York is home to some of the oldest infrastructure in the country, and this infrastructure needs continued maintenance to maximize its effectiveness. That’s exactly what we’re doing with this bridge project along State Route 26, which will extend the structure’s lifespan by 30 years along this key travel corridor.” In addition to a new superstructure, the 93-foot-long bridge will also receive modifications and repairs to the existing abutments, new steel bridge railing, and steel transition railing. During construction, State Route 26 will be closed in the vicinity of the bridge located west of State Route 12. Motorists are advised to follow the signed detour utilizing State Route 12 and State Route 12D. The road will be closed beginning Monday, April 7, and is expected to reopen in November 2025. This project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026. Minor highway repairs around the bridge will take place on the approaches on State Route 26, Glendale Road (County Route 32) and Water Street. Chairman of the Lewis County Board of Legislators Lawrence Dolhof said, “Lewis County recognizes the importance of the road system and it's related infrastructure in our County. We greatly appreciate the continued investment that the NYS Department of Transportation is making to the bridge on State Route 26 over Roaring Brook in the Town of Martinsburg. The update and improvements to this bridge will enhance the safety of our roads in Lewis County.”

