Neuroendocrine Tumor Market to Reach New Heights in Growth by 2034, DelveInsight Predicts

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Insights

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neuroendocrine Tumor market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Neuroendocrine Tumor pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Neuroendocrine Tumor market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Neuroendocrine Tumor, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neuroendocrine Tumor market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Neuroendocrine Tumor market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Report:

• The Neuroendocrine Tumors market size is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecasted period (2020-2034)

• The market size for NETs in the US was estimated to be approximately USD 1,530 million in 2023 and is expected to experience substantial growth at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• In 2023, Somatostatin analogs (SSAs) held the largest market share in the US, with a value of approximately USD 700 million, followed by LUTATHERA.

• In 2023, the total number of new NET cases in the US was approximately 29,500, with projections indicating an increase over the forecast period.

• Non-functional, asymptomatic, or unknown NETs represent the largest portion of NET cases by functional status. In 2023, the US saw approximately 16,000 new cases of non-functional/asymptomatic/unknown NETs, compared to around 15,000 new cases of functional NETs.

• In 2023, the UK had the highest number of NET cases among the EU4 and the UK, accounting for approximately 30% of the total cases in this region.

• Around 35–37% of patients were diagnosed with low-grade neuroendocrine neoplasms, followed by 17–24% with intermediate-grade neoplasms. Only 6–7% of patients had high-grade disease, while the grade classification for the majority of patients remains unknown.Around 35–37% of patients were diagnosed with low-grade neuroendocrine neoplasms, followed by 17–24% with intermediate-grade neoplasms. Only 6–7% of patients had high-grade disease, while the grade classification for the majority of patients remains unknown.

• Key Neuroendocrine Tumor Companies: Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA)/Novartis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pfizer, Bausch Health and Ono Pharma, Merck, IITM Isotope Technologies Munich, Camurus, RayzeBio, Fundación de investigación HM, Radiomedix, Inc., Sinotau Pharmaceutical, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, ITM Solucin GmbH, Biotheus Inc., Aadi Bioscience, Inc., Novartis, TaiRx, Inc., Hutchmed, Perspective Therapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Nicholas Fidelman, MD, and others

• Key Neuroendocrine Tumor Therapies: LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), SOMATULINE DEPOT (lanreotide), AFINITOR (everolimus), (sunitinib malate), DEMSER Capsule (metyrosine), WELIREG (belzutifan/MK-6482), ITM-11, CAM2029, RYZ101, 177Lu-Dotatate, AlphaMedix, Lutetium[177Lu], 64Cu-SARTATE, 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT, PM8002, nab-sirolimus, [68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TATE, CVM-1118, Surufatinib, [212Pb]VMT-α-NET, 68Ga-DOTATOC, Pembrolizumab, and others

Neuroendocrine Tumor Overview

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are rare, abnormal growths that develop from neuroendocrine cells, which have both hormone-producing and nerve-like properties. These tumors can occur in various organs, most commonly in the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, and pancreas. NETs may produce excess hormones, leading to symptoms like flushing, diarrhea, or abdominal pain. They range from slow-growing (benign) to aggressive (malignant) forms. Diagnosis often involves imaging tests, biopsies, and blood tests. Treatment depends on the type, location, and stage, and may include surgery, medication, hormone therapy, or targeted therapies.

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market

The dynamics of the Neuroendocrine Tumor market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Neuroendocrine Tumor Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Neuroendocrine Tumor Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Neuroendocrine Tumor market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Neuroendocrine Tumor

• Prevalent Cases of Neuroendocrine Tumor by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Neuroendocrine Tumor

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Neuroendocrine Tumor

Neuroendocrine Tumor Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neuroendocrine Tumor market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Neuroendocrine Tumor market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Neuroendocrine Tumor Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Neuroendocrine Tumor Therapies and Key Companies

• LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate): Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA)/Novartis

• SOMATULINE DEPOT (lanreotide): Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals

• AFINITOR (everolimus): Novartis

• SUTENT

• (sunitinib malate): Pfizer

• DEMSER Capsule (metyrosine): Bausch Health and Ono Pharma

• WELIREG (belzutifan/MK-6482): Merck

• ITM-11: ITM Isotope Technologies Munich

• CAM2029: Camurus

• RYZ101: RayzeBio

• 177Lu-Dotatate: Fundación de investigación HM

• AlphaMedix: Radiomedix, Inc.

• Lutetium[177Lu]: Sinotau Pharmaceutical

• 64Cu-SARTATE: Clarity Pharmaceuticals

• 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT: ITM Solucin GmbH

• PM8002: Biotheus Inc.

• nab-sirolimus: Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

• [68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TATE: Novartis

• CVM-1118: TaiRx, Inc.

• Surufatinib: Hutchmed

• [212Pb]VMT-α-NET: Perspective Therapeutics

• 68Ga-DOTATOC: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

• Pembrolizumab: Nicholas Fidelman, MD

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Strengths

• NETs are often diagnosed at an early stage due to the hormonal symptoms they produce, allowing for timely intervention and better outcomes.

• Treatment of NETs involves a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including oncologists, surgeons, and endocrinologists, which enhances the overall management of the disease

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Opportunities

• Continued research and development in targeted therapies, such as somatostatin analogs and molecular inhibitors, provide opportunities for more effective and personalized treatment approaches.

• Participation in clinical trials can lead to the discovery of new treatment modalities and contribute to the improvement of patient outcomes.

Scope of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Neuroendocrine Tumor Companies: Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA)/Novartis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pfizer, Bausch Health and Ono Pharma, Merck, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich, Camurus, RayzeBio, Fundación de investigación HM, Radiomedix, Inc., Sinotau Pharmaceutical, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, ITM Solucin GmbH, Biotheus Inc., Aadi Bioscience, Inc., Novartis, TaiRx, Inc., Hutchmed, Perspective Therapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Nicholas Fidelman, MD, and others

• Key Neuroendocrine Tumor Therapies: LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), SOMATULINE DEPOT (lanreotide), AFINITOR (everolimus), (sunitinib malate), DEMSER Capsule (metyrosine), WELIREG (belzutifan/MK-6482), ITM-11, CAM2029, RYZ101, 177Lu-Dotatate, AlphaMedix, Lutetium[177Lu], 64Cu-SARTATE, 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT, PM8002, nab-sirolimus, [68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TATE, CVM-1118, Surufatinib, [212Pb]VMT-α-NET, 68Ga-DOTATOC, Pembrolizumab, and others

• Neuroendocrine Tumor Therapeutic Assessment: Neuroendocrine Tumor current marketed and Neuroendocrine Tumor emerging therapies

• Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Dynamics: Neuroendocrine Tumor market drivers and Neuroendocrine Tumor market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Neuroendocrine Tumor Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Neuroendocrine Tumor

3. SWOT analysis of Neuroendocrine Tumor

4. Neuroendocrine Tumor Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Overview at a Glance

6. Neuroendocrine Tumor Disease Background and Overview

7. Neuroendocrine Tumor Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Neuroendocrine Tumor

9. Neuroendocrine Tumor Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Neuroendocrine Tumor Unmet Needs

11. Neuroendocrine Tumor Emerging Therapies

12. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Drivers

16. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Barriers

17. Neuroendocrine Tumor Appendix

18. Neuroendocrine Tumor Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

