Armstrong takes oath of office, begins term as 34th governor in North Dakota’s 135-year history

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong assumed office today, Dec. 15, as the 34th governor in the 135-year history of North Dakota.

Armstrong took the oath of office on Friday, joined by his wife, Kjersti Armstrong, their children, Anna and Eli, other family members and outgoing governor and first lady Doug and Kathryn Burgum. Secretary of State Michael Howe administered the oath to Armstrong and Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden, who also was joined by family.

“Serving the citizens of North Dakota as the 34th governor is the honor of a lifetime. Kjersti and I are humbled beyond words for this opportunity,” Armstrong said. “After six years of representing North Dakota in Congress, it’s good to be home. Let’s get to work.”