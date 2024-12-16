Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Poised for Remarkable Growth, 2024-2034 Trends by DelveInsight | AB Science, Alector, GSK

What contributions are AB Science, Alector, GSK, and others making to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment market?

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Facts and Analysis of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Report:

The market size of ALS in the 7MM was approximately USD 1 billion in 2023.

The current standard of care, riluzole, has been effective in slowing disease progression and increasing patient lifespan.

On September 29, 2022, the US FDA approved RELYVRIO (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol) for the treatment of adults with ALS.

After the setback with RELYVRIO, RADICAVA emerged as the leading contender in the ALS market and is anticipated to achieve the highest revenue.

The launch of RADICAVA ORS (oral suspension) resulted in significant drug uptake in the US and Japan, boosting its sales.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of ALS cases in 2023, with around 26K prevalent cases, which is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Amongst EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed cases of ALS, while Spain had the lowest in 2023.

The major onset sites of ALS include spinal, bulbar, and others; in 2023, spinal-onset ALS accounted for 15K cases, the highest among onset sites.

In Japan, ALS was most prevalent in the 70-79 years age group, followed by the 60-69 and 50-59 age groups.

RADICAVA is projected to achieve the highest revenue, reaching USD 923 million in the US by 2034.

Companies in the ALS market include AB Science, Alector, GSK, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Medicinova, Denali Therapeutics, AbbVie, Calico Life Sciences, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, Seelos Therapeutics, Prilenia Therapeutics, Rapa Therapeutics, Neurosense Therapeutics, Helixmith, Transposon Therapeutics, Revalesio Corporation, Annexon Biosciences, Corcept Therapeutics, AL-S Pharma, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Orphai Therapeutics, and others.

Therapies under development for ALS include Ulefnersen, Ibudilast, Masitinib, NurOwn, CNM-Au8, ION541, AIT-101, RAPA 501, ABBV-CLS-7262, and more.

On November 25, 2024, Ractigen Therapeutics announced that RAG-21, targeting ALS linked to FUS gene mutations, received Orphan Drug Status from the FDA.

On November 19, 2024, Ractigen Therapeutics announced that the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to its siRNA therapy RAG-21 for ALS targeting the FUS gene.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Overview

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that impacts nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, resulting in muscle weakness, paralysis, and eventually respiratory failure. While the precise cause is not fully understood, it is believed that both genetic and environmental factors play a role in its development. Diagnosis is made through a neurological examination and a series of tests to exclude other possible conditions. While there is no cure for ALS at present, treatment primarily aims to manage symptoms and enhance the patient's quality of life. Ongoing research is focused on discovering potential treatments and gaining a deeper understanding of the disease.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis epidemiology section in the report provides a thorough analysis of both historical and forecasted data, covering the 7MM market, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The insights span from 2020 to 2034, offering a clear understanding of the disease's prevalence and trends across these key regions. In 2023, the United States accounted for nearly 26,000 prevalent cases of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The condition is also observed to be more common in females than in males.

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis report provides an epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented by:

Total Prevalent Population of ALS

Diagnosed Prevalence of ALS

Type-specific Distribution of ALS

Gender-specific Distribution of ALS

Mutation-specific Distribution of ALS

Distribution Based on Site of Onset of ALS

Age-specific Distribution of ALS

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Development Activities

The report offers insights into therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I/II, and examines the key players involved in developing targeted treatments. Companies such as AB Science and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics are actively involved in advanced research and development for ALS. The ALS pipeline includes numerous promising drugs, and the therapeutics market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapies and Key Companies

Masitinib: AB Science

NurOwn: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

ABBV-CLS-7262: AbbVie/ Calico

RAPA 501: Rapa Therapeutics

AIT-101(LAM-002A): AI Therapeutics

ION541: Ionis/ Biogen

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Outlook

Currently, there is no cure for ALS, and no effective treatment to stop or reverse its progression. The FDA has approved only a few drugs that can slow the disease and improve quality of life, with treatment mainly focused on symptom management. Research into new strategies, such as gene therapy, cellular therapy, and neuroprotective agents, has increased in recent years. Approved drugs like riluzole, NUEDEXTA, RADICAVA, TIGLUTIK, RELYVRIO, and QALSODY can help manage symptoms like pain, muscle cramps, excess saliva, and emotional disturbances.

Riluzole is the first-line therapy for ALS in the US, Japan, and Europe. Approved by the FDA in 1995, it prolongs life by a few months by blocking sodium and calcium channels and increasing glutamate clearance. Other riluzole formulations include RILUTEK (oral tablet), TIGLUTIK (oral suspension), and EXSERVAN (oral film). NEUDEXTA treats pseudobulbar effects in ALS and other conditions.

Despite the high failure rates of clinical trials for ALS, the pipeline contains promising therapies, including disease-modifying agents and treatments targeting specific mutations, offering hope for future ALS treatment advancements.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market

Treatment for ALS focuses on managing symptoms, improving quality of life, and slowing disease progression. Medications like riluzole and edaravone may be used to delay progression, although their effects are limited slightly. Physical, occupational, and speech therapy help maintain mobility, function, and communication. Assistive devices, such as wheelchairs, braces, and communication aids, support independence. Respiratory support may also be needed as the disease advances. While there is no cure for ALS, a multidisciplinary approach involving healthcare providers, caregivers, and support networks is crucial for delivering comprehensive care to those affected.

What is the Scope of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Report?

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies: AB Science, Alector, GSK, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Medicinova, Denali Therapeutics, AbbVie, Calico Life Sciences, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, Seelos Therapeutics, Prilenia Therapeutics, Rapa Therapeutics, Neurosense Therapeutics, Helixmith, Transposon Therapeutics, Revalesio Corporation, Annexon Biosciences, Corcept Therapeutics, AL-S Pharma, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Orphai Therapeutics, and others.

Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapies: Ulefnersen, Ibudilast, Masitinib, NurOwn, CNM-Au8, ION541, AIT-101, RAPA 501, ABBV-CLS-7262, and more.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis current marketed and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis emerging therapies

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Dynamics: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis drivers and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

3. SWOT analysis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

4. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Overview at a Glance

6. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

9. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Unmet Needs

11. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Emerging Therapies

12. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Outlook

13. Country-Wise Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drivers

16. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Barriers

17. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Appendix

18. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

