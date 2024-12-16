Robotic Parking Systems Awarded $40 Million Contract at New Palace of Justice in Kuwait

Started in 1994, Robotic Parking Systems engineered and manufactured the first-of-its kind automated parking system that uses technology to simultaneously operate robots for parking on three axis independent motions.

In 2018, U.S. Commercial Service Clearwater received a call from this longtime client, asking about pursuing a tender in Kuwait for a robotic parking system. There were several Kuwaiti construction companies bidding on the project and all requesting quotations from RPS. However, RPS had heard through their contacts in Kuwait that a German competitor was speaking to staff in the procurement organization, Amiri Diwan, to have the specifications changed to the German solution. At the recommendation of CS Kuwait, CS Clearwater introduced RPS to the Advocacy Center, so that CS Kuwait City could advocate for RPS. CS Clearwater also arranged a conference call for RPS with CS Clearwater and CS Kuwait City to further discuss the advocacy that post could provide. CS Kuwait City then contacted the Amiri Diwan agency to inquire on the status of the procurement, thereby informing them that the U.S. Embassy was tracking the project.

In 2019, Robotic Parking Systems signed a contract with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Amiri Diwan Affairs to provide an automatic parking garage for Kuwait’s new Palace of Justice. The procurement involves a new court building, administrative facilities, and parking garages. The contract is valued at $40 million. RPS was the only U.S. company accepted. The first phase of the project was completed in May 2022, with the second phase set to start construction in April 2025. This has allowed RPS to hire and retain 12 full-time employees and hire 105 sub-contractors to build the systems.