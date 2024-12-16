Lafe’s Natural Bodycare Breaks Into Asia

When Lafe’s Natural Bodycare lost its distributor in Hong Kong, the Austin, Texas-based company quickly turned to U.S. Commercial Service Austin for help. Through the U.S. Commercial Service’s Greater China Clean Beauty Program, designed to connect U.S. brands with partners in China and Hong Kong, Lafe’s participated in webinars, product showcases, and one-on-one meetings with qualified buyers. They connected with Aura Beauty, a perfect match for their mission of sustainability and healthy living. Lafe’s produces personal care and baby products free from harmful chemicals, including paraben, dye, gluten, and GMOs. Thanks to the partnership, Lafe’s secured a new distributor for Hong Kong, Macao, and parts of mainland China, opening up new and lucrative markets for the small business.

“We are excited to explore this partnership for successful export sales. The connection with Aura Beauty aligned perfectly with our mission for sustainability and healthy living!” – Lafe Larson, CEO, Lafe’s Natural Bodycare.