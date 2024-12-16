Amfuel Expands Its Global Reach

After an ownership change, Amfuel, based in Magnolia, Arkansas, sought to expand its exports and re-enter international markets. Amfuel manufactures fuel bladders for the aerospace industry, coated fabrics and liquid logistics. U.S. Commercial Service Little Rock provided the company export guidance, including export planning and leveraging market research. A key breakthrough came from CS Saudi Arabia, which provided a detailed market overview and facilitated virtual meetings to help Amfuel understand how to do business in Saudi Arabi. This support led to the identification of local distributors and a new sale in the Kingdom. Amfuel’s success was recognized with the 2023 Arkansas District Export Council Award and the 2024 President’s E-Award for Export Excellence.

“The U.S. Commercial Service Center in Little Rock has been a key contributor to Amfuel’s export success. Their support has increased our global reach and helped us grow sales.”

– Tim Mims, VP of Sales and Marketing, Amfuel