Santiago Canyon College International Student Program Succeeds

Santiago Canyon College (SCC) is a community college located in Orange, California, serving students in Orange County and beyond. Founded in 1985 as part of the Rancho Santiago Community College District, SCC offers a wide array of educational opportunities, including associate degrees, career and technical education programs, transfer pathways to four-year universities, and lifelong learning courses.

SCC has ongoing goals of developing a more diverse student body, creating a richer learning environment for students, and growing student enrollment, including international students. Staff in the school’s International Student Program office worked with the U.S. Commercial Service in Orange County and around the world for advice on international markets, market entry strategy, and international activities to engage in to achieve their goals. SCC has participated in several U.S. Commercial Service programs, including Virtual Education Fairs in Latin America and Indo-Pacific regions, to find education recruitment partners and international students around the world. As a result, SCC has developed new partnerships in Australia, Brazil, Burma, Colombia, Jordan, India, and Indonesia. These new partnerships have increased the international student population on campus.

“…U.S. Commercial Service always organizes quality events. It is always a pleasure working with USCS reps and participating at your events.” – Jetza Torres, Director of International Student Program office at Santiago Canyon College

In May 2024, SCC was recognized for their success in global markets and presented with an Export Achievement Certificate from the U.S. Commercial Service at the Orange County World Trade Week Forum.