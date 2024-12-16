MDC reports 14,607 deer harvested during late antlerless portion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows deer hunters harvested 14,607 deer during the late antlerless portion of firearms deer season, Dec. 7-15. Top harvest counties were Pike with 477 deer harvested, Callaway with 391, and Lincoln with 382.

This year’s harvest total was down from last year’s late antlerless portion harvest total of 18,916 and slightly (4%) below the previous five-year average.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

Archery deer hunting continues through Jan. 15, 2025. The alternative methods portion will run Dec. 28 through Jan. 7, 2025.

Get more information on Missouri deer hunting from MDC’s 2024 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.