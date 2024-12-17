Mobius Institute Announces Acquisition of Vibration Institute of Australia

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobius Institute, an internationally recognized provider of asset reliability and predictive maintenance training and certification services, is excited to announce the acquisition of Vibration Institute of Australia (VIA), a well-respected provider of vibration analysis training services in Australia and other countries. This strategic acquisition will enhance Mobius Institute’s capabilities and expand their international footprint, further positioning the company for growth.

The acquisition will bring together the strengths of both organizations, allowing Mobius to leverage VIA's long-standing customer relationships and extensive expertise in vibration analysis while elevating value to VIA customers by expanding course offerings beyond vibration analysis into other areas of condition monitoring and non-destructive testing.

“We are thrilled to welcome VIA into the Reliability Won family of companies,” said Marcus Pillion, Group CEO of Reliability Won, the parent group of Mobius Institute. “This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with top tier training at the highest level of accreditation and further strengthens our position as the global leader in industrial reliability training and certification, ultimately delivering even greater value.”

VIA's Founder, Clyde Volpe, stated, “As I transition into a planned retirement, I am excited about this new chapter and the opportunities this partnership will bring to VIA and its students. The Mobius training products have always been an integral part of my training delivery, and I believe the addition of VIA positions Mobius as THE ‘go to’ place for excellence in condition monitoring and reliability training.”

The integration process will begin immediately, with a focus on maintaining seamless operations and ensuring continued support for all customers. Both companies are dedicated to preserving the high standards of quality and service that their customers have come to expect.

About Mobius Institute

Mobius Institute™ is a worldwide provider of reliability improvement, condition monitoring, and precision maintenance education to industrial plant managers, reliability engineers, and condition monitoring specialists, allowing plants to be successful in implementing reliability improvement and condition monitoring programs. We deliver training via public, in-plant, and online education programs. Our key advantage is our unique training style that uses innovative 3D animations and software simulations, making complex topics easier to understand. More than 70,000 industrial professionals from 180 countries have been classroom-trained since 2005, and thousands more through Distance Learning programs. Mobius Institute Board of Certification is an ISO/IEC 17024 and ISO 18436-1 accredited certification body that provides globally recognized certification to reliability professionals, vibration analysts, ultrasound analysts, and thermal imaging specialists. Additionally, Mobius Institute is the parent company of MOBIUS CONNECT; the online community and knowledge-sharing network designed to provide free continuing education opportunities to engineers across the globe. MOBIUS CONNECT includes CBM CONNECT and RELIABILITY CONNECT (English and Spanish), COMMUNITY CONNECT, and the MOBIUS CONNECT LIVE learning conferences. Mobius Institute has offices in the United States and Australia, plus 120+ training centers in 60 countries. Learn more about training opportunities with Mobius Institute in Australia here: https://www.mobiusinstitute.com/mia/

About Vibration Institute of Australia

VIA is world-renowned and the exclusive Mobius Institute training partner for ISO Vibration Analysis Category 1, 2 & 3 public courses in the Australia/New Zealand region. We provide international training of tailored in-house (ISO and non-ISO) vibration analysis courses and Mobius Institute online video courses: Vibration Analysis, Asset Reliability, and Ultrasound. Principal trainer and founder of VIA, Clyde Volpe, has trained over 20,000 vibration analysts across 30 countries and is recognized as one of the world's best trainers in vibration analysis.

About Reliability Won

Reliability Won has been developed to create a large, innovative asset-reliability and industrial services platform of companies under one portfolio focused on industrial training, certification, and specialized products & services. Its most recent addition is Mobius Institute, a worldwide provider of reliability improvement, condition monitoring and precision maintenance education. Mobius has trained and certified more than 70,000 industrial professionals from 180 countries since 2005 with thousands more engaged through distance learning programs and Mobius’s online community MOBIUS CONNECT. Reliability Won is a portfolio company of Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London, and Tel Aviv.

