Mobius Institute Launches Field Lubrication FL CAT-I Training and Certification Course Worldwide

Mobius Institute™ the global education and certification provider, announces the launch of Field Lubrication Category I following ISO 18436-4, ISO/IEC 17024.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobius Institute™, the global education and certification provider, today announced the launch of a new Mobius Institute Training and Certification course, Field Lubrication Category I that follows ISO 18436-4, ISO/IEC 17024. In addition to amazing 3D animations and simulations, Field Lubrication Category I is now the exclusive internationally recognized certification under IEC 17024.

The Field Lubrication Category I Training and Certification course is inclusive of the Machine Lubricant Analyst (MLA I) and Machinery Lubrication Technician (MLT I) topics, as well as additional educational content. The training and certification course is the first of three categories to premiere, with FL CAT-II coming in the second quarter of 2024, and soon-to-be followed by FL CAT-III in quarter four of 2024.

The newly launched Field Lubrication Category I course empowers Field Lubricant Analysts to showcase their expertise in industry-proven methods. From selecting and storing to filtering and testing lubricants, this course equips professionals with the knowledge to enhance reliability, ensuring lasting results across the spectrum of overall reliability.

“At Mobius Institute, the pursuit of improving reliability and ensuring plant safety is ingrained in our DNA. We take pride in introducing the first-ever internationally recognized Field Lubrication Category I certification to industry professionals. Our mission is to guide Field Lubricant Analysts towards achieving the next level of success in their careers through this course and subsequent levels.” Bill Partipilo, President, Mobius Institute.

Mobius Institute exists to help professionals achieve their goals through innovative training, respected certification, reliability improvement strategies, knowledge-sharing communities, and live training conferences. Field Lubrication joins the family of Mobius Institute Training and Certification courses, Vibration Analysis, Ultrasound Analysis, Infrared Thermography, and Asset Reliability Practitioner.

Learn more about the Field Lubrication Category I training and certification program.

If you have any questions or would like more information about Mobius Institute or Field Lubrication training and certification, please do not hesitate to contact Mobius Institute at learn@mobiusinstitute.com.

