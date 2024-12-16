Two Monongalia County Schools Earn Top Honors in West Virginia Healthy Habits Schools Contest

The West Virginia Department of Health is proud to announce that two Monongalia County schools, North Elementary School and Brookhaven Elementary School, earned top honors in the inaugural West Virginia Healthy Habits Schools Contest, recognizing innovative efforts to promote student health and wellness.

North Elementary secured second place, while Brookhaven Elementary placed third, showcasing their commitment to fostering wellness. North Elementary’s initiatives include a Kids Run Club, hydration tracking, gardening projects, and mental health promotion through positive affirmations. Their Fruity Fridays and Two Bite Club encourage adventurous, healthy eating habits.

Brookhaven Elementary earned recognition for programs like their Walking, Yoga, and Soccer Clubs, where students stay active during recess and club days. Family Fitness Night, Zumba Day, and an annual Fun Run unite students, families, and the community in promoting fitness. The school also provides hands-free CPR instruction as well as hand-washing education with black light demonstrations.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of North and Brookhaven Elementary,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “Their dedication to fostering health-conscious environments is inspiring and sets a high standard for schools across the state.”

Department of Health Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP, added, “The innovative approaches of these schools demonstrate the impact of integrating wellness into school culture. Their efforts empower students and inspire healthier communities.”

Todd White, CEO of Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, which contributed funding to support the contest, emphasized the importance of fostering healthy habits at an early age. “We are proud to support this initiative that recognizes the essential role schools play in nurturing the next generation of healthy West Virginians,” said White. “North and Brookhaven Elementary Schools are shining examples of how creativity and collaboration can inspire positive change in the health of students and communities. We look forward to continuing to partner with organizations across the state to encourage wellness and healthy living.”

For more information, visit the contest’s official site: West Virginia Healthy Habits Schools Contest.



